Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nucleic acid based gene therapy market.



This report focuses on nucleic acid based gene therapy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the nucleic acid based gene therapy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nucleic acid based gene therapy market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nucleic acid based gene therapy market market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The nucleic acid based gene therapy market market section of the report gives context. It compares the nucleic acid based gene therapy market market with other segments of the nucleic acid based gene therapy market market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nucleic acid based gene therapy market indicators comparison

Major players in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market are Celsion Corporation, Wave Life Sciences, Imugene, Caperna, Phylogica, Protagonist Therapeutics, Benitec Biopharma, EGEN, BioMedica, Transgene, and Copernicus Therapeutics.



The global nucleic acid based gene therapy market is expected to grow from $0.62 billion in 2021 to $0.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market is expected to grow to $0.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.



The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market consists of sales of nucleic acid-based gene therapy products and services. Gene therapy is used for correcting defective genes that are responsible for disease development. Moreover, nucleic acid-based therapeutics are used to treat genetic disorders and diseases for which there exists no permanent cure such as anemia, sickle cell, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and thalassemia.



The main technologies in nucleic acid-based gene therapy are anti-sence and anti-gene, short inhibitory sequences, gene transfer therapy, nucleoside analogs, ribozymes, aptamers, and others. The nucleoside analogues are a significant class of antiviral agents that are generally utilized in the therapy of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), cytomegalovirus (CMV). The various applications include oncology, muscular dystrophy/ muscular disorders, and rare diseases that are used by end-users such as hospitals and clinics and academic and research institutes.



Rising financial support by the government and the companies is projected to drive the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy. Nucleic acid therapeutics are analogs of naturally occurring acids or proteins responsible for genetic expression. The traditional therapies do not have any cure for the treatment of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and diabetes. Genetic profiling and molecular target identification form the backbone of these classes of drugs. Nucleic acid medication has greater potential for the treatment of these diseases, as they target the genetic basis of diseases and have a permanent cure.

Rising financial support by the government and the companies dealing in the market for gene therapy is expected to contribute to increasing the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapies. For instance, in October 2019, the USA National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced plans to invest $100 million for the next four years to cure HIV and sickle cell disease with gene therapies. The government support for gene therapies will contribute to the growth of the market.



Stringent regulations imposed on gene therapies raise the price of gene therapies, which in turn hinders the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapies. The excessive regulatory oversights create an expensive and elongated route for approval increasing the expenses. According to Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), unlike other drugs approved or regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), gene therapies are not only subject to the regulatory structure of the FDA, but also the Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee and Office of Biotechnology Activities.

Also, as estimated by FEE, an approved gene therapy drug costs nearly $5.0 billion, which is five times higher than that of the average cost of FDA approval. The high cost of gene therapeutics drugs places them beyond the financial reach of the populace. This scenario is anticipated to restrain the market growth of the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy



5. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Anti-Sence and Anti-Gene

Short Inhibitory Sequences

Gene Transfer Therapy

Nucleoside Analogs

Ribozymes

Aptamers

Other Technologies

6.2. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oncology

Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders

Rare Diseases

6.3. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals And Clinics

Academic And Research Institutes

7. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

