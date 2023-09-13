Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Interest in Precision Medicine Propels Growth - Market Sees High Fragmentation - Opening Doors for Innovative Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By Application, By Method, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is expected to reach USD 11.21 billion by 2030, expanding at 10.06% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The global market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing trend toward automation in various industries, coupled with technological advancements in DNA purification and isolation technologies, is expected to be a major growth driver during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the thriving biotechnology sector in emerging economies, the growing adoption of molecular diagnostics, and the rising interest in precision medicine are creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the demand for nucleic acid isolation and purification processes. These processes have witnessed a surge in demand not only for COVID-19 testing and confirmation but also for strain confirmation, research, and analysis. This heightened demand has underscored the importance of efficient nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques in the current healthcare landscape.

Despite the market's growth potential, it remains highly fragmented and competitive. The presence of limited automation and a shortage of skilled professionals in the industry provides opportunities for new players with innovative technologies to establish themselves. Additionally, the availability of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology and genomic data is expected to further enhance the market's growth prospects.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification play a crucial role in molecular diagnostics, enabling the diagnosis of various diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and hospital-acquired infections. The rising demand for precise and reliable diagnostic kits has driven the adoption of nucleic acid purification techniques, supporting market expansion. Recent product launches by market participants have also contributed to the growth of nucleic acid isolation and purification technology.

Furthermore, the flourishing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors have created a substantial demand for DNA extraction and purification techniques. These techniques are integral to various applications, including gene therapy development, recombinant protein production, and gene expression analysis.

Market participants have undertaken both organic and inorganic developments to strengthen their business portfolios, further driving global market growth. For example, Promega Corporation launched XpressAMP reagents for RNA extraction in March 2021. These newly launched reagents are designed to be automation-friendly and serve nucleic acid purification and isolation purposes, catering to the evolving needs of the industry.

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Report Highlights

In Product, the kits & reagents segment dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of 76.28%. The high revenue growth of the segment is owing to rising demand for kits during analysis and rising research studies

By type, RNA isolation and purification held a larger share of 53.88% in 2022. The higher revenue share is attributed to rising molecular biology applications and increasing application of RNA isolation in the development of diagnostics

Based on application, the diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.49% in 2022. The rising application of DNA and RNA isolation for the identification of pathogens in routine sample processing is expected to drive segment expansion

The method using magnetic beads amounted to a maximum share of 38.54% followed by the column-based method in 2022

Competitive Landscape

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Takara Bio Inc

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

LGC limited

Abcam plc

Norgen Biotek Corp

Autogen Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing incidence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases

3.2.1.2. Increase in public-private funding for biotechnology and life science research

3.2.1.3. Advancements in automation

3.2.1.4. Growth in NGS technologies

3.2.1.5. Growing demand for genetically modified crops and organisms

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Expensive instruments and consequent low penetration in emerging countries

3.2.2.2. Challenges related to the use of big data and bioinformatics

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Kits & Reagents

4.3. Instrument



Chapter 5. Type Business Analysis

5.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2. DNA Isolation & Purification

5.2.1. DNA Isolation & Purification Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification

5.2.3. Plasmid DNA Isolation & Purification

5.2.4. Viral DNA Isolation & Purification

5.3. RNA Isolation & Purification

5.3.1. RNA Isolation & Purification Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. miRNA Isolation & Purification

5.3.3. mRNA Isolation & Purification

5.3.4. Total RNA Isolation & Purification



Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Precision Medicine

6.3. Diagnostics

6.4. Drug Discovery & Development

6.5. Agriculture and Animal Research



Chapter 7. Method Business Analysis

7.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Method Movement Analysis

7.2. Column based

7.3. Magnetic Beads

7.4. Reagent Based



Chapter 8. End-Use Business Analysis

8.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

8.2. Academic Research Institutes

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.4. Contract Research Organizations

8.5. Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

9.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030



