Global Nurse Call Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse Call Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 8.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Buttons, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$660.6 Thousand by the year 2025, Buttons will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799245/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.1 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$78.4 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Buttons will reach a market size of US$38.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$265.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland); Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Intercall Systems, Inc. (USA); Rauland-Borg Corporation (USA); Schrack Seconet AG (Austria); Siemens AG (Germany); TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc. (USA); Tyco International PLC (Ireland)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799245/?utm_source=PRN



NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nurse Call Systems: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nurse Call Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Wireless Systems (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Wired Systems (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Intercom Systems (Instrument) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Integrated Communication Systems (Instrument) Market Share

Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mobile Systems (Instrument) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Buttons (Instrument) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population:

Pillars for Market Growth

Leading Causes of Deaths Worldwide

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012,

2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions

by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Number of Elderly Population (65+) with Alzheimer?s disease in

the US for the Years 2015, 2025, 2025 and 2045

Growth in Elderly Population Worldwide by Region/Country for

the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Robust Growth in Healthcare Expenditure & Investments and

Better Insurance Coverage Drive Demand for Nurse Call Systems

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion

for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Continuous Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems

Lead to Market Growth

Easy Data Availability for Healthcare Personnel and Departments

Supports Market Growth

Developing Asian Countries to Offer Growth Opportunities for

Nurse Call Systems Market

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Environment: A Major Restraint

Integration and interoperability of Nurse Call Systems

Challenges Market Growth

Product Overview

Nurse Call Systems: Definition and Features

Nurse Call Systems: By Instrument Type

Nurse Call Button

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Nurse Call Systems: By Technology Type

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Nurse Call Systems: By End-Use

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Clinics & Physician Offices

Ambulatory Service Centers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Nurse Call Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nurse Call Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Buttons (Instrument) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Buttons (Instrument) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Buttons (Instrument) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Integrated Communication Systems (Instrument)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Integrated Communication Systems (Instrument) Historic MARKET Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Integrated Communication Systems (Instrument) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Mobile Systems (Instrument) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mobile Systems (Instrument) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mobile Systems (Instrument) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Intercom Systems (Instrument) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Intercom Systems (Instrument) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Intercom Systems (Instrument) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Wired Systems (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Wired Systems (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Wired Systems (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Wireless Systems (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Wireless Systems (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Wireless Systems (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes (End-Use)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 27: Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes (End-Use) MARKET Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Clinics & Physician Offices (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Clinics & Physician Offices (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Clinics & Physician Offices (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Ambulatory Service Centers (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Ambulatory Service Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Ambulatory Service Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Nurse Call Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Wireless Systems (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Wired Systems (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Intercom Systems (Instrument) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Integrated Communication Systems (Instrument) Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Mobile Systems (Instrument) Competitor Market Share Breakdown

(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Buttons (Instrument) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of

Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Nurse Call Systems Market in the United States by

Instrument: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Nurse Call Systems Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: United States Nurse Call Systems Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Nurse Call Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Nurse Call Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Review by

Instrument in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Nurse Call Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Instrument for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Nurse Call Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Nurse Call Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Nurse Call Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Nurse Call Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Instrument for the

period 2018-2025

Table 56: Nurse Call Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis by

Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nurse Call

Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: Nurse Call Systems Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Nurse Call Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nurse

Call Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Nurse Call Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Nurse Call Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Instrument for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Nurse Call Systems Market by Instrument:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Chinese Nurse Call Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Nurse Call Systems Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Nurse Call Systems in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Nurse Call Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Nurse Call Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Wireless Systems (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Wired Systems (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Intercom Systems (Instrument) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Integrated Communication Systems (Instrument) Market in Europe:

Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mobile Systems (Instrument) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Buttons (Instrument) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Nurse Call Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Nurse Call Systems Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Nurse Call Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018-2025

Table 77: Nurse Call Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Instrument: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Nurse Call Systems Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: European Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: Nurse Call Systems Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: European Nurse Call Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Nurse Call Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Nurse Call Systems Market in France by Instrument:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis by

Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: French Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Nurse Call Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Nurse Call Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: German Nurse Call Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Nurse Call Systems Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: German Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Nurse Call Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Nurse Call Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Nurse Call Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Instrument for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Nurse Call Systems Market by Instrument:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Italian Nurse Call Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: Nurse Call Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Nurse Call Systems in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Nurse Call Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Nurse Call Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Instrument

for the period 2018-2025

Table 113: Nurse Call Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Analysis by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nurse

Call Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: Nurse Call Systems Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Nurse Call Systems Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nurse Call Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Nurse Call Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Review by

Instrument in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Nurse Call Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Instrument for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Nurse Call Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Spanish Nurse Call Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Nurse Call Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Nurse Call Systems Market in Russia by Instrument: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Nurse Call Systems Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Russian Nurse Call Systems Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Nurse Call Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Nurse Call Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018-2025

Table 140: Nurse Call Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Instrument: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Rest of Europe Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Nurse Call Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Nurse Call Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Nurse Call Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Nurse Call Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Nurse Call Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Instrument: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Analysis by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Nurse Call Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Nurse Call Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Australian Nurse Call Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 164: Nurse Call Systems Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Nurse Call Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Nurse Call Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Review by

Instrument in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Nurse Call Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Instrument for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Nurse Call Systems Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Indian Nurse Call Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Nurse Call Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Nurse Call Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 180: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Nurse Call Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Nurse Call Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nurse Call Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Instrument for the period 2018-2025

Table 188: Nurse Call Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Instrument for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Analysis by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Nurse Call Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 191: Nurse Call Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Nurse Call Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Nurse Call Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Nurse Call Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Nurse Call Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Nurse Call Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Nurse Call Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Instrument for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Nurse Call Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Nurse Call Systems Market by

Instrument: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 202: Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 203: Latin American Nurse Call Systems Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 204: Nurse Call Systems Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Nurse Call Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Nurse Call Systems Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Nurse Call Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Instrument: 2018-2025

Table 209: Nurse Call Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Instrument: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Nurse Call Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Nurse Call Systems Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Argentinean Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: Nurse Call Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Nurse Call Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Nurse Call Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Nurse Call Systems Market in Brazil by Instrument:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Nurse Call Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Instrument: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Nurse Call Systems Market Share Analysis

by Instrument: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Brazilian Nurse Ca

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799245/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

