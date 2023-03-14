Global Nutraceutical Growth Opportunities 2023: Increasing Consumer Awareness and Changing Dietary Habits, Post Pandemic, Drive Future Growth Potential

Mar 14, 2023, 14:45 ET
This study covers the ingredients used in nutraceutical formulations and finished nutraceutical products.
A nutraceutical is a food or part of a food, and it provides a physiological benefit and maintains good health. Nutraceuticals are not intended to treat or cure diseases; moreover, they are used for preventive healthcare purposes. The scope of nutraceuticals includes dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.
Nutraceutical ingredients are biologically active ingredients used in the production of nutraceuticals or food/dietary supplements. They have a scientifically proven and beneficial effect on health through their participation in metabolic processes. Herbs and botanicals, vitamins and minerals, and specialty ingredients are the most commonly used and recognized categories of nutraceutical ingredients.
The expanding geriatric population and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases have urged consumers to become conscious of their health, and they now prefer preventive healthcare options, such as nutraceuticals, to stay healthy and avoid high healthcare costs. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing middle-class income, and thriving eCommerce influence the growth of nutraceuticals and nutraceutical ingredients.
The COVID-19 pandemic also raised awareness of immunity and health, which spiked the demand for finished nutraceutical products and certain nutraceutical ingredients. Furthermore, government health authorities are amending existing laws and regulations due to the rising incidence of diseases, thereby emphasizing the need for nutraceuticals as part of the daily recommended nutrient intake.
During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will remain a high-growth market for nutraceuticals and nutraceutical ingredients due to fast-growing economies and increasing consumer awareness. North America and Europe are relatively mature markets and are likely to showcase steady growth.
The analysis considers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations, such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, China's environmental policies, the US-China trade conflict, and inflation. The study includes a brief note on the qualitative and quantitative aspects of ingredient type, finished product type, and region, which are the major segmentation types of the global nutraceuticals market.
The study period of this research service is from 2019 to 2030, the base year is 2022, and forecasts are provided up to 2030. Revenue figures and forecasts are based on information received from and validated by ingredient manufacturers and dietary supplement and functional food and beverage manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutraceutical Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Market Definition
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Value Chain
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Nutraceuticals Market
- COVID-19-induced Research for Nutraceutical Ingredients
- Consumer Interest amid the Pandemic
- Additional Impact of the Pandemic on the Nutraceuticals Market
- Market Trends - Dietary Supplements
- Market Trends - Functional Food and Beverages
- Market Trends - Functional Beverages
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nutraceutical Ingredients
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- APAC Revenue Forecast by Countries
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Product Matrix
4 Herbs and Botanical Ingredients
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Ayurvedic Herbs
- Overview of Capsaicin
- Overview of Cranberry
- Overview of Curcumin
- Overview of Echinacea
- Overview of Elderberry
- Overview of Garlic
- Overview of Ginger
- Overview of Ginkgo Biloba
- Overview of Ginseng
- Overview of Green Tea
- Overview of Homeopathics
- Overview of St. John's Wort
- Overview of Valerian
- Overview of Other Herbs and Botanical Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ingredients
5 Specialty Ingredients
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of 5 HTP
- Overview of Amino Acids
- Overview of Bee Products
- Overview of Collagen Peptide
- Overview of CoQ10
- Overview of Creatine
- Overview of DHEA
- Overview of Digestive Enzymes
- Overview of Glucosamine/Chondroitin
- Overview of Hyaluronic Acid
- Overview of Melatonin
- Overview of MSM
- Overview of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Overview of Probiotics
- Overview of Prebiotics
- Overview of Protein Ingredients (Dairy and Plant)
- Overview of Psyllium
- Overview of SAMe
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ingredients
6 Vitamins and Minerals
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of B Vitamins
- Overview of Calcium
- Overview of Iron
- Overview of Lutein and Zeaxanthin
- Overview of Magnesium
- Overview of Potassium
- Overview of Vitamin A
- Overview of Vitamin C
- Overview of Vitamin D
- Overview of Vitamin E
- Overview of Vitamin K
- Overview of Zinc
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ingredients
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nutraceuticals (Finished Product)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- APAC Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Product Matrix
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Specialty Ingredients Catering to Gut Health, Cognitive Health, and Weight Management/Sports Nutrition
- Growth Opportunity 2: Ingredients for Functional Beverages
- Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative and Novel Supplement Formats
9 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
