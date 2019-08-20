Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is Expected to Reach $65.98 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is accounted for $31.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent key players in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market include DSM N.V., FMC CORPORATION, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill.Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Dean Foods, Nestle S.A., Danone (Danone S.A), PepsiCo Inc., General Mills, Inc. and Probi USA, Inc.

Growing dispersion of unceasing diseases and rising concern regarding longer life span are the key factors fuelling market growth. The high cost of the ingredients may be the concern and hinder the growth of the market.

The nutraceutical is any substance considered as a food or part of food which provides the nutritional worth to the diet. The nutraceutical is also a blend of nutrition and pharmaceuticals. Nutraceutical has a variety of returns such as it provides the nutritional supplements to the body through diet and works for the deterrence of diseases.

By application, functional beverages segment are projected to witness the major growth rate in the future, when compared to the other applications. To maintain good health and reduce the risk of illnesses, people are increasingly looking to adopt healthy lifestyles and diets. This has increased the demand for functional beverages. The expansion prediction of ingredients in the ingredient application market is expected to augment proportionally, with the wider applications of ingredients in the functional beverages sector.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market with a maximum growth rate. Customer preferences for functional foods and beverages have been one of the main factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Developing nations like India, China, etc are likely to witness huge growth for the market over the forecast period.

Forms Covered:

Semi-solid

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Health Benefits Covered:

Brain & Memory Support

Gut Health

Heart Health

Nutrition

Optimal Wellness

Eye Health

Prenatal Health

Skin & Body Fat Metabolism

Digestive Health

Personal Care and Beauty

Mood & Hormonal Support

Cognitive Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Joint & Bone Health

Postnatal Health

Energy & Fitness Support

Blood Sugar Health

Other Health Benefits

Ingredients Covered:

Probiotics

Amino acids, Peptides and Proteins

Minerals

Collagen

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Dairy-Based Ingredients

Soy-Based Ingredients

Prebiotics

Omega 3 and Structured Lipids

Vitamins

Carotenoids & Antioxidants

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Nutritional Lipids and Oils

Other Ingredients

Applications Covered:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Beverages

Animal Feed

Functional Food

Baby Products

End Users Covered:

Animal Feed Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

