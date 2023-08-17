Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals CDMO Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nutraceuticals CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for customized nutraceutical products and the outsourcing of manufacturing and development processes. This market involves the provision of contract services by specialized CDMOs to nutraceutical companies for formulation development, manufacturing, packaging, and other related services.

The global nutraceuticals CDMO market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, driven by the expanding nutraceutical industry and the need for cost-effective and efficient manufacturing solutions.

Increasing Demand for Customized Nutraceutical Products

The nutraceuticals market is witnessing a surge in the demand for customized products that cater to specific consumer needs. Consumers today seek personalized and targeted solutions that address their unique health concerns and goals. CDMOs play a pivotal role in meeting this demand for customization by providing valuable insights into ingredient selection, dosage forms, and delivery systems that optimize the effectiveness and appeal of the products. By collaborating with CDMOs, nutraceutical companies can develop unique and differentiated offerings that resonate with their target consumers.

Outsourcing of Manufacturing and Development Processes

A prominent driver in the nutraceuticals CDMO market is the increasing trend of outsourcing manufacturing and development processes by nutraceutical companies. By partnering with CDMOs, nutraceutical companies can leverage their specialized capabilities and infrastructure to optimize manufacturing processes. CDMOs offer end-to-end solutions, including formulation development, ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, and regulatory compliance, providing flexibility and scalability to nutraceutical companies.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

Regulatory compliance and quality assurance are crucial drivers in the nutraceuticals CDMO market. CDMOs play a critical role in supporting nutraceutical companies in meeting stringent regulatory standards, facilitating adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and conducting quality assurance testing to ensure products meet necessary specifications and standards.

Regulatory Compliance Challenges

One potential restraint in the nutraceuticals CDMO market is the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape. CDMOs that offer services globally need to navigate through diverse regional or international regulations, which can pose challenges in terms of consistency and efficiency. However, these challenges also present opportunities for CDMOs to differentiate themselves by providing regulatory expertise and ensuring compliance for their clients.

Tablets & Capsules: Pillars of Nutraceutical Delivery

Tablets and capsules are one of the most common dosage forms in the nutraceutical industry, offering convenience, precise dosing, and ease of consumption. They accounted for a significant revenue percentage in the nutraceuticals CDMO market, with the demand expected to continue due to their widespread use and consumer preference.

Manufacturing and Packaging: Leading the Nutraceuticals CDMO Market

Manufacturing and packaging services are crucial for ensuring efficient and compliant manufacturing operations. These services are anticipated to hold a significant revenue percentage due to the demand for reliable and high-quality production capabilities. Regulatory compliance services in the nutraceuticals CDMO market are expected to witness a relatively high CAGR due to their critical role in ensuring market access and consumer trust.

North America: Leader in Revenue and Market Presence

North America holds a significant revenue share in the nutraceuticals CDMO market, driven by its robust market presence, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and well-defined regulatory framework. Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic and high-growth region, fueled by factors such as a large population base, rising disposable income, and a growing focus on health and wellness.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the nutraceuticals CDMO market include Catalent, Lonza Group, Royal DSM, BASF, Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Glanbia, Capsugel, Aenova Group, NutraScience Labs, Nutragenesis, Pharmavite, SirioPharma, Balchem Corporation, and SirioPharma International.

