Global Nutraceuticals Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutraceuticals estimated at US$233.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Functional Food & Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$200.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Herbal Supplements segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Nutraceuticals market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Nutraceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$77.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$77.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Vitamins Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020

In the global Vitamins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 429-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for

Today?s Active, A, Aging, and Connected Consumers

Recent Market Activity

Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts

Global Trends across the Nutraceuticals Ecosystem

Personalization and Fragmentation

Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness

Rising Interest in Fermented Foods

Sports Nutrition Goes Mainstream

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum

Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in

Plant-Based Products

Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity

Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group

Demand for Clean Labels

Innovative Delivery Methods

Influence of Health Technology

Cross-Market Appeal

Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition

Other Notable Food and Nutrition Trends

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

China: A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nutraceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Millennials Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and

Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals

Millennials: The Generation with the Highest Health Consciousness

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active

Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Market Growth

Major Health Benefits of Functional Foods

The 'Natural' Quotient in Functional Foods Drive their

Popularity over Dietary Supplements

Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance

of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Foods and Beverages

Increasing Interest of Old and Young Population in Combating

Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drive Demand for Dietary

Supplements

Demand Drivers Summarized

Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity

Social Media: Motivating Younger Demography to Stay Fit and

Healthy through Supplementation

Unabated Consumer Interest in Supplementing Vitamins and

Minerals Deficiencies

Growing Realization of Benefits Offered by Supplements in

Enhancing Health and Well-being

Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the VDS

Market

Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for

Mineral Supplements

Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to

Dietary Supplements

Rising Uptake of Amino Acid Based Dietary Supplements

Demand for Rapid Response Dietary Supplements Grows

Other Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements

Nutraceutical Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market

Growth

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Evidence-based Nutraceuticals

Instavit Supplements in Spray Format

Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and

Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals

Rising Cognitive Function, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or

Gastrointestinal Health Needs of the Expanding Aging

Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive

Function in Older People

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering

Huge Market Potential

Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better

Nutraceuticals

Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal

Complaints

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional

Supplements Category

Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline

Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals

Focus of Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending

Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Nutraceuticals, and

Wearable Technology

Growing Acceptance of Nutraceuticals Among Women

Women: Major Consumer Group for Dietary Supplements

Widespread Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boost Demand for

Nutraceuticals

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Diabetes Prevalence

Increasing Cancer Incidence

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for

Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth

Evolution of Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive

Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources,

Applications and Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in

Supplements and Functional Foods

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective

Functional Food for Heart Health

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements

in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on

Weight Management

Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of

Nutraceuticals

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich

Transparent Beverages

Nutraceuticals to 'Spice it Up'

Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth

Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments

Growing Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 282

