Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $522.87 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%

13 Jun, 2023

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% to reach $522.87 billion by 2030 from $327.56 billion in 2023.

This report on global nutraceuticals market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global nutraceuticals market by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global nutraceuticals market are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global nutraceuticals market.

Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Abbot Laboratories
  • Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.
  • Danone
  • Daflorn Ltd
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Kirin Brewery
  • Morinaga
  • Nestle
  • Otsuka
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Perrigo Company Plc
  • Yakult Honsha

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Product

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Vitamins
  • Botanicals
  • Minerals
  • Proteins & Amino Acids
  • Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
  • Omega Fatty Acids
  • Others
  • Functional Food
  • Carotenoids
  • Dietary Fibers
  • Prebiotics & Probiotics
  • Others
  • Functional Beverages
  • Energy Drinks
  • Sports Drinks
  • Functional Juices
  • Others
  • Others

Market by Source

  • Plant
  • Animal
  • Microbial

Market by Form

  • Capsules, Tablets, and Softgels
  • Powder
  • Liquid and Gummies

Market by Distribution Channel

  • Specialty Stores
  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Drug Stores/Pharmacies
  • Online Retail Stores
  • Others

Region and Countries covered in the report

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

  • Overview of global nutraceuticals market.
  • Analysis of global market trends, historical data, market estimates for the base year, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period
  • Profiles of the key companies
  • SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces, and value chain analysis of nutraceuticals market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What will be the global nutraceuticals market size and the growth rate in the coming year?
  • What are the main key factors driving the market?
  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?
  • What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?
  • Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?
  • Who are the key market players in the industry?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?
  • What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

