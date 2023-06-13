Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $522.87 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% to reach $522.87 billion by 2030 from $327.56 billion in 2023.

This report on global nutraceuticals market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global nutraceuticals market by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global nutraceuticals market are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global nutraceuticals market.



Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.

Companies Mentioned

Abbot Laboratories

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

Danone

Daflorn Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

Kirin Brewery

Morinaga

Nestle

Otsuka

PepsiCo Inc.

Perrigo Company Plc

Yakult Honsha

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Product

Dietary Supplements

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

Functional Food

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Others

Functional Beverages

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Functional Juices

Others

Others

Market by Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Market by Form

Capsules, Tablets, and Softgels

Powder

Liquid and Gummies

Market by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Others

Region and Countries covered in the report

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of global nutraceuticals market.

Analysis of global market trends, historical data, market estimates for the base year, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period

Profiles of the key companies

SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces, and value chain analysis of nutraceuticals market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the global nutraceuticals market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players in the industry?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq8cg6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets