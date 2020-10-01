Global Nutritional Ingredients Market - Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Executive Summary

The Global Nutritional Ingredients Market valued at USD 35561.87 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Nutritional ingredients provide nutritional/health benefit including prevention and treatment of diseases in humans and animals. For animal nutrition (feed ingredients), customers are farmers/large livestock producers and demand is driven by animal production and industrialization of farming. For human nutrition (food ingredients), customers are nutritional supplement manufacturers as well as large consumer companies. The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis affect diets primarily through declining demand for vegetables, fruits, and animal-sourced foods, which are the main sources of essential micronutrients in diets. But these demand shocks will also break down the value chains that supply such highly perishable foods, further impairing shift to nutrient-poor diets. Income effects are likely to be dramatic for poor households because of widespread unemployment resulting from Covid-19 mitigation measures.







Among the Product segment in the Nutritional Ingredients market (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals and Others), Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids segment leads the nutritional ingredients market. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) are essential fatty acids that help in metabolic processes, cardiovascular health, brain functioning, vision, immune, inflammatory responses and prevent a number of illnesses.



Based on Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages), Medical nutrition segment leads the nutritional ingredients market. Medical nutrition refers to a group of medical food products used under the supervision of health practitioners for the nutritional management of a condition or disease. Medical nutrition products address a distinct nutritional requirement and provide adequate amounts of nutrients to the specific patient group.



Asia Pacific region dominated the global Nutritional Ingredients market and will continue the dominance in forecast period as well. The growing awareness about health and wellness among the urban population together with the increasing disposable income of the population is driving the growth of the nutritional ingredients market in the region. The large urban population and the rapidly growing retail industry creates favourable conditions for the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Nutritional Ingredients market By Value.

• The report analyses the Nutritional Ingredients market by Product (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals, Others).

• The report assesses the Nutritional Ingredients market by Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages).

• The Global Nutritional Ingredients Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and Australia).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments, mergers & acquisitions and Investments & Expansions. The companies analysed in the report include DSM, BASF, Kerry Group, DuPont, ADM, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Evonik, Darling Ingredients and PureCircle.

• The report presents the analysis of Nutritional Ingredients market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Nutritional Ingredients Companies

• Food Technology Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



