Global Nutritional Lipids Growth Opportunities: Rising Awareness of Preventative Healthcare Approaches Boosts Growth

25 May, 2023

The "Global Nutritional Lipids Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this research service, the analyst provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of nutritional lipid ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, medium chain triglycerides (MCT), omega-6 (arachidonic acid or ARA) fatty acids, and phytosterols.

Rising awareness of preventive healthcare approaches to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure on cardiovascular and other chronic diseases is set to drive the demand for nutritional lipids during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The study also provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America dominated the demand for nutritional lipids in 2022 due to high obesity cases in the region, resulting in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare approaches. The analyst expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing middle-class population, per-capita disposable incomes, and consumer awareness about health and fitness.

Key Features

Changing consumer preferences drive innovations in delivery formats of nutritional lipid supplements. The study provides the following qualitative insights into finished dosage formats for different nutritional lipids:

  • Overview of finished dosage formats for each nutritional lipid ingredient category
  • Drivers and pain points of formulators and consumers when choosing different dosage formats [softgel vs. liquid-filled capsules (LFCs) vs. gummies]
  • Competitive landscape highlighting finished dosage formulators offering LFCs and/or gummies
  • Technology landscape, focusing on novel dosage formats and delivery technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutritional Lipids Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Segmentation: Omega-3 Fatty Acids
  • Segmentation: MCTs
  • Segmentation: Phytosterols and Omega-6 Fatty Acids (ARA)
  • Segmentation by Dosage Formats (only qualitative assessment)
  • Ingredient Definitions
  • Competitors
  • Sources of Projected Growth
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Pricing Trends
  • Pricing Trends: Omega-3 Fatty Acid Ingredients
  • Pricing Trends Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Omega-3 Fatty Acids

  • Growth Metrics
  • Value Chain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Volume Forecast
  • Market Trends
  • Technology Overview
  • Revenue Forecast by Source
  • Volume Forecast by Source
  • Forecast Analysis by Source
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient
  • Forecast Analysis by Ingredient
  • Revenue Forecast by Form
  • Volume Forecast by Form
  • Forecast Analysis by Form
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Product Matrix Based on Source
  • Product Launches
  • Partnerships
  • Acquisitions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

  • Growth Metrics
  • Value Chain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Form
  • Volume Forecast by Form
  • Forecast Analysis by Form
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Product Launches

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Phytosterol

  • Growth Metrics
  • Value Chain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Form
  • Volume Forecast by Form
  • Forecast Analysis by Form
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Landscape

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Omega-6 Fatty Acids (ARA)

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Product Launches

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Nutritional Lipid Supplements

  • Dosage Formats Overview
  • Dosage Formats Overview: Omega-3 Fatty Acids
  • Dosage Formats Overview: MCTs
  • Dosage Formats Overview: Phytosterols
  • Dosage Formats Overview: Omega-6 Fatty Acids
  • Drivers and Pain Points for the Key Dosage Formats
  • Competitive Landscape: Finished Dosage Formulators Offering Emerging Dosage Formats
  • Patents on Novel Dosage Formats for Nutritional Lipid Supplements
  • Technologies to Enhance Omega-3 Bioavailability
  • Emerging Dosage Format Manufacturing Technologies

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion and Collaboration in the Krill Oil-based Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Pharmaceuticals, Infant Nutrition, and Sports Nutrition Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative and Novel Supplement Formats

9. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps
  • List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipws1h

