Global Nutritional Lipids Growth Opportunities: Rising Awareness of Preventative Healthcare Approaches Boosts Growth

In this research service, the analyst provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of nutritional lipid ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, medium chain triglycerides (MCT), omega-6 (arachidonic acid or ARA) fatty acids, and phytosterols.

Rising awareness of preventive healthcare approaches to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure on cardiovascular and other chronic diseases is set to drive the demand for nutritional lipids during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The study also provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America dominated the demand for nutritional lipids in 2022 due to high obesity cases in the region, resulting in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare approaches. The analyst expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing middle-class population, per-capita disposable incomes, and consumer awareness about health and fitness.

Key Features

Changing consumer preferences drive innovations in delivery formats of nutritional lipid supplements. The study provides the following qualitative insights into finished dosage formats for different nutritional lipids:

Overview of finished dosage formats for each nutritional lipid ingredient category

Drivers and pain points of formulators and consumers when choosing different dosage formats [softgel vs. liquid-filled capsules (LFCs) vs. gummies]

Competitive landscape highlighting finished dosage formulators offering LFCs and/or gummies

Technology landscape, focusing on novel dosage formats and delivery technologies

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutritional Lipids Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation: Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Segmentation: MCTs

Segmentation: Phytosterols and Omega-6 Fatty Acids (ARA)

Segmentation by Dosage Formats (only qualitative assessment)

Ingredient Definitions

Competitors

Sources of Projected Growth

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends

Pricing Trends: Omega-3 Fatty Acid Ingredients

Pricing Trends Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Market Trends

Technology Overview

Revenue Forecast by Source

Volume Forecast by Source

Forecast Analysis by Source

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient

Volume Forecast by Ingredient

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient

Revenue Forecast by Form

Volume Forecast by Form

Forecast Analysis by Form

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Product Matrix Based on Source

Product Launches

Partnerships

Acquisitions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Form

Volume Forecast by Form

Forecast Analysis by Form

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Phytosterol

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Form

Volume Forecast by Form

Forecast Analysis by Form

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Omega-6 Fatty Acids (ARA)

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Nutritional Lipid Supplements

Dosage Formats Overview

Dosage Formats Overview: Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Dosage Formats Overview: MCTs

Dosage Formats Overview: Phytosterols

Dosage Formats Overview: Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Drivers and Pain Points for the Key Dosage Formats

Competitive Landscape: Finished Dosage Formulators Offering Emerging Dosage Formats

Patents on Novel Dosage Formats for Nutritional Lipid Supplements

Technologies to Enhance Omega-3 Bioavailability

Emerging Dosage Format Manufacturing Technologies

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion and Collaboration in the Krill Oil-based Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Pharmaceuticals, Infant Nutrition, and Sports Nutrition Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative and Novel Supplement Formats

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

