Global NVH Testing Industry
Nov 27, 2019, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
NVH Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$603.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799246/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$138 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$101.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AB Dynamics (Anthony Best Dynamics Limited); Benstone Instruments Inc.; Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S; Data Physics Corp.; Dewesoft d.o.o. ; ECON Technologies Co., Ltd.; ESI Group; Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd; HEAD acoustics GmbH; Honeywell International, Inc.; imc Test & Measurement GmbH; Imv Corporation; King Design; Kistler Group; M+P International, Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; OROS Group; PCB Piezotronics, Inc.; Polytec GmbH; Prosig Ltd.; Siemens PLM Software; Signal.X Technologies LLC.; Thermotron Inc.; VTI Instruments Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799246/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
NVH Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: NVH Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: NVH Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: NVH Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Environmental Noise (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Environmental Noise (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Environmental Noise (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Telecom Testing (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Telecom Testing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Telecom Testing (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Building Acoustics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Building Acoustics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Building Acoustics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Product Vibration (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Product Vibration (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 15: Product Vibration (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Hardware (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Hardware (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Software (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Power Generation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Power Generation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NVH Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States NVH Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: NVH Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States NVH Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: NVH Testing Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States NVH Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: NVH Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: NVH Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian NVH Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian NVH Testing Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 57: NVH Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: NVH Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NVH
Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for NVH Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: NVH Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NVH
Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: NVH Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Chinese NVH Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: NVH Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese NVH Testing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: NVH Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NVH Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European NVH Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: NVH Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European NVH Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European NVH Testing Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: NVH Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European NVH Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: NVH Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European NVH Testing Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: NVH Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: French NVH Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: French NVH Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: NVH Testing Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French NVH Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: French NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: French NVH Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: French NVH Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: NVH Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German NVH Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: NVH Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: NVH Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: German NVH Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: German NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: NVH Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German NVH Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: NVH Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: NVH Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Italian NVH Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: NVH Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian NVH Testing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: NVH Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for NVH Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: NVH Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 128: NVH Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 131: NVH Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 134: NVH Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: NVH Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: NVH Testing Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Rest of World NVH Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 150: NVH Testing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: NVH Testing Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AB DYNAMICS (ANTHONY BEST DYNAMICS LIMITED)
BENSTONE INSTRUMENTS INC.
BRUEL & KJAER SOUND & VIBRATION MEASUREMENT A/S
DATA PHYSICS CORP.
DEWESOFT D.O.O.
ECON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
ESI GROUP
GRANULAB (M) SDN BHD
HEAD ACOUSTICS GMBH
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
IMV CORPORATION
KING DESIGN, LLC.
KISTLER GROUP
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
OROS GROUP
PCB PIEZOTRONICS
POLYTEC GMBH
PROSIG
SIEMENS PLM SOFTWARE
SIGNAL.X TECHNOLOGIES
THERMOTRON INC.
VTI INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
M+P INTERNATIONAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799246/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article