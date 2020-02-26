Global Nylon Market Forecast Report, 2020-2027 Featuring BASF, Lanxess, Huntsman Corp, AdvanSix, UBE Industries, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nylon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Nylon 6, Nylon 66), by Application (Automobile, Electrical & Electronics, Engineering Plastics, Textile), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nylon market size is expected to reach USD 47 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Rising global automobile production is expected to drive the growth.



Automobile industry is a highly concentrated in nature. Despite the high product range owing to a large number of manufacturers, around 49% of the market is dominated by the top players such as GM, Toyota, Ford, and Volkswagen. Nylon 6 is used in engine components including wire harness connectors, bushings, bearing, fuse boxes, cylinder head covers, oil containers, and crankcases.



In the recent years, automobile industry has witnessed a robust growth, especially in Asia Pacific. Infrastructure development and improving socio-economic status are some of the major contributing factors for this growth. Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations have resulted in major players shifting their manufacturing bases to China, India, and Indonesia among other countries in the region.



Currently, raw materials account for over 45% of the overall manufacturing cost of vehicles. Steel and aluminum are the preferred raw materials in automobile industry. However, owing to the stringent regulations focusing on improving the fuel efficiency and maintaining CO2 emissions at manageable levels, raw material trends are expected to undergo a drastic change in near future. Nylon 6 finds descriptive use as films and coatings to prevent the raw materials from undergoing corrosion.



Nylon 66 demonstrates high dimensional stability coupled with excellent resistance to wear owing to its lower moisture absorption property. Electrical protection devices require high heat, water, and other electromechanical resistance to perform according to standards. Furthermore, it has a shorter and stronger bond, providing it a denser and tighter structure compared to nylon 6.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the nylon market during the forecast period. China is the fastest growing country on account of the growing automotive industry.

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years in order to boost the growth of the nylon 6 & 66 Market. For instance, in August 2018 , Ascend Performance Materials acquired Britannia Techno Polymer, an engineering plastics manufacturing company based in Netherlands . The acquisition helped establish the former's manufacturing base in Europe and expand its global compounding capacity.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Nylon Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Plastics Market

3.2 Pricing Trend Analysis (2019-2020)

3.2.1 Nylon 6 & 66

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect

3.4 Nylon - Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Analysis

3.4.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.4.2.1 Nylon 6

3.4.2.2 Nylon 66

3.5 Technology Overview

3.6 Comparison between Nylon 6 & 66

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.8 Nylon - Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.2 Increase in Automobile Production

3.8.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.3.1 Threat of Substitutes from Other Products

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Nylon Market

3.9.1 Nylon - Porter's analysis

3.9.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.9.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

3.9.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.2 Nylon - PESTEL analysis

3.9.2.1 Political Landscape

3.9.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.9.2.3 Social Landscape

3.9.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.9.2.5 Environmental Landscape

3.9.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.9.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Nylon 6 & 66: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Nylon Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Nylon 6

4.3 Nylon 66



Chapter 5 Nylon Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Nylon Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 Automobile

5.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.4 Engineering Plastics

5.5 Textile

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Nylon Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Nylon Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3 Competitive Dashboard

7.4 Vendor Landscape

7.4.1 List of Suppliers/Distributors

7.4.2 Key Potential Customers

7.5 Public Companies

7.5.1 Company Market Positioning

7.5.2 Geographical Presence

7.6 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.2 Lanxess

8.3 Huntsman Corporation

8.4 AdvanSix

8.5 UBE Industries

8.6 INVISTA

8.7 Domo Chemicals

8.8 Toray Industries

8.9 Ashley Polymers

8.10 Ascend Performance Materials

8.11 Toyobo Co.

8.12 Goodfellow Group



