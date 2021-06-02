FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: March 2021 Executive Engagements: 10918 Companies: 68– Players covered include Avena Foods, Limited; B&G Foods, Inc.; Bagrrys India Ltd.; Blue Lake Milling; Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods; General Mills, Inc.; Grain Millers, Inc.; Kellogg Company; Marico Ltd.; Mills Enterprises Ltd Oy; Morning Foods Ltd; Nature's Path Foods, Inc.; Nestle SA; Now Health Group, Inc.; Pioneer Food Group Ltd.; Post Holdings, Inc.; Richardson International Ltd.; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; The Quaker Oats Company; Unigrain Pty Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Oat Groats, Rolled Oats, Oats Flour); Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels); End-Use (Breakfast Cereals, Bakery Products, Snacks & Savory, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Oats Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026

Oat is among the valuable functional crops with numerous nutritional, industrial and health benefits. Oats or Avena Sativa are known for their sweet flavor which have made them an ideal breakfast cereal ingredient. Oat has been recognised as a healthful and nutritious cereal containing high concentration of soluble fibre and dense nutrients. Oatmeal and other whole-grain oat products are a tasty, a convenient, and an economical source of nutrients that can provide proven health benefits, including benefits on blood cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose metabolism, satiety, and gastrointestinal health. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oats estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Oat Groats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rolled Oats segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.9 Million by 2026

The Oats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$901.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. In these regional markets fast-paced lifestyles and growing awareness of the health benefits of oats are leading to increased consumption of ready-to-eat oats as a breakfast choice. Easy availability of oats in retail stores and online platforms is also another boost for the growing market. Supermarkets are the main distribution channel for the oatmeal industry. Consumers can shop for various brands and products as per their preferences. Instant oatmeal is the most sought-after consumer choice. It is quick to cook and comes in a range of flavors. The growing global epidemic of obesity and the increased spending on obesity management products and treatments bodes well for increased demand for and consumption of oats as a cost effective, natural and safest way to manage obesity and its undesirable impact on health.



Oats Flour Segment to Reach $785.2 Million

Oat Flour is whole-grain flour made of rich nutrients such as fiber, chromium, magnesium, vitamin B1, biotin, copper, phosphorous, molybdenum, and manganese. Growth in this segment is benefiting from the growing popularity of oats based bakery products such as oats cookies, oats breads, and oats muffins. In the global Oats Flour segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$618 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$79.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More



