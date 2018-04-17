Global Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis Report 2018

The research provides insights into Obesity epidemiology, Obesity diagnosed patients, and Obesity treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Obesity derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Obesity, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Obesity market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Obesity prevalence, Obesity diagnosis rate, and Obesity treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Obesity: Disease Definition

2. Global Obesity Patient Flow

3. Obesity Patient Flow in the US

4. Obesity Patient Flow in Europe

5. Obesity Patient Flow in Germany

6. Obesity Patient Flow in France

7. Obesity Patient Flow in Spain

8. Obesity Patient Flow in Italy

9. Obesity Patient Flow in UK

10. Obesity Patient Flow in Japan

11. Research Methodology

