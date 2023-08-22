Global Obesity Market Report 2023-2029: From Awareness Gap to Market Growth - Education and Diet Drive Obesity Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Obesity Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (Appetite Suppressants, Combination Drugs, Malabsorption Drugs, Others), Age Group, By Gender, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Obesity Market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to achieve a value of USD 61.7 billion by the close of 2029, showcasing a substantial increase from its 2022 value of USD 25.24 billion. This surge in the market's worth can be attributed to shifting dietary patterns and the global accessibility of food, which have emerged as pivotal factors propelling the global obesity market forward.

Spanning the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the Global Obesity Market anticipates a robust expansion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This upward trajectory is propelled by the growing global population and the persistently low levels of awareness and education surrounding the significance of maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity. These factors collectively drive the upward momentum of the Global Obesity Market.

This comprehensive research report delves into a meticulous analysis of distinct regions, including the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, along with a focused assessment of ten prominent countries, such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, and Japan.

Moreover, the research report encapsulates a plethora of vital data, encompassing market size, annual growth and potential analysis, a comprehensive competitive study of market players, lucrative investment opportunities, and meticulous demand forecasting. In addition, the report evaluates growth indicators, potential restraints, supply and demand risks, and other pivotal statistics, offering a holistic evaluation of both present and future market trends that contribute to the dynamic evolution of the market.

The global obesity epidemic has become one of the most pressing public health challenges of the 21st century. With increasing prevalence rates across all age groups and geographical regions, obesity has significant implications for individuals, healthcare systems, and societies at large.

The research study delves into the complexities of the global obesity market, examining the drivers, restraints, and trends shaping the landscape. It also explores innovative solutions and strategies aimed at curbing obesity's rise and fostering a healthier future.



Changing dietary habits have a profound impact on the global obesity market. As people across the world adopt new eating patterns and food choices, the prevalence of obesity and overweight has been on the rise. It often involves the consumption of energy-dense, nutrient-poor foods that are high in calories, sugars, and unhealthy fats. These foods can lead to an energy imbalance, where individuals consume more calories than they expend, resulting in weight gain and obesity.



Changing dietary habits in the Asia Pacific region have had a significant impact on the prevalence of obesity and overweight, leading to an escalating obesity market in the region. As urbanization and globalization continue, traditional dietary practices are sometimes replaced by more convenient and processed food options. This shift can result in a decline in the consumption of nutrient-rich traditional foods, leading to nutritional imbalances.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Global Obesity Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Gender (Male and Female).

The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Drug Type (Appetite Suppressants, Combination Drugs, Malabsorption Drugs and Others).

The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Age Group (0 - 18 Years, 19 - 39 Years, 40 - 59 Years and Above 60 years).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Gender, by drug type and by age group.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Global Obesity Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Obesity Market

Number of Deaths by Risk Factor Including Obesity, World, 2019

Prevalence of Adult Obesity

Global Percentage of Adults Facing Obesity as Biggest Health Problem, 2022

Biggest Health Problems among People Worldwide, 2022

Global Obesity Market: Dashboard

Global Obesity Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Impact of COVID-19 on Obesity Market

Analyst Recommendations

Focus on Education & Awareness

Focus on Telemedicine & Digital Health Solutions

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

Value Chain Analysis

Porter Analysis

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Obesity Market

Company Profiles

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly and Company

Altimmune

Amgen

Carmot

Novartis

Zealand Pharma

AstraZeneca

Sciwind Biosciences

Bristol Myers Squibb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47svnf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets