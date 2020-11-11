Global Obesity Market Spotlight Report 2020 Featuring AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gubra, Novo Nordisk

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Obesity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Obesity market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for obesity have been in the early and midphases of development, with 66% of trials in Phase I-II, and 34% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of obesity clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the obesity space is dominated by completed trials. AstraZeneca has the highest number of completed clinical trials for obesity, with 78 trials.

Novo Nordisk leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for obesity, followed by AstraZeneca.

The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 681.3 million prevalent cases of obesity in adults (aged 20+ years) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 762.9 million prevalent cases by 2026.

In the same year, The publisher estimates that there were 126.6 million prevalent cases of obesity in children and adolescents (aged 5-19 years) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 134.0 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Prevalence proportions are highest in Northern America and lowest in Asia . The approved drugs in the obesity space target gastric lipase, dopamine, norepinephrine (noradrenaline), dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, opioid receptors, GABA-A receptor, and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, with one product being available in a subcutaneous formulation.

. The approved drugs in the obesity space target gastric lipase, dopamine, norepinephrine (noradrenaline), dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, opioid receptors, GABA-A receptor, and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, with one product being available in a subcutaneous formulation. The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for obesity are in Phase I, with two drugs in Phase III. Therapies in development for obesity focus on a wide variety of targets, with the subcutaneous route being the most common method of delivery.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the obesity space comprise an expected PDUFA date, a decentralized EU approval, and an estimated EU patent expiration for Qsymia.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I obesity asset is 2.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 62.5%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall metabolic space.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview



Key Takeaways



Disease Background



Treatment

Medications

Surgery

Epidemiology



Marketed Drugs



Pipeline Drugs



Recent Events and Analyst Opinion

AM833 for Obesity ( June 18, 2020 )

) Ozempic for Obesity ( June 12, 2020 )

) Ozempic for Obesity ( June 4, 2020 )

) Ozempic for Obesity ( May 13, 2020 )

) Tesomet for Obesity ( April 22, 2020 )

) Efpeglenatide for Obesity ( December 10, 2019 )

) Efinopegdutide for Obesity ( July 3, 2019 )

) NS-0200 for Obesity ( June 8, 2019 )

) PLENITY for Obesity ( April 14, 2019 )

) PLENITY for Obesity ( March 25, 2019 )

Key Upcoming Events



Key Regulatory Events

MAAs Under Review/Rhythm Files Setmelanotide

EMA Considers Fast-Tracking Rhythm's Insatiable Hunger and Obesity Disorders Drug

Three Fast Track Drugs Stand Out In Flurry Of Submissions

FDA Requests Belviq Be Pulled From The US Market Due To Cancer Risk

Preparing For Qsymia Launch In Korea

Probability of Success



Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals

CMS Pays $35m For China Rights To Gelesis Obesity Therapy

For China Rights To Gelesis Obesity Therapy Novo/Fauna Partnership Includes Options To Resulting Drug Candidates

Novo Nordisk Enters Its First Strategic RNAi Pact

Clinical Trial Landscape

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

Bibliography

Prescription information

Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gubra

Novo Nordisk

