Global Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Obsessive Compulsive Disorder epidemiology, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder diagnosed patients, and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries.
The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder prevalence, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder diagnosis rate, and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Features of the Report:
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Prevalence
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Diagnosed Patients
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered:
1. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: Disease Definition
2. Global Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow
3. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in the US
4. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in Europe
5. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in Germany
6. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in France
7. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in Spain
8. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in Italy
9. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in UK
10. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Patient Flow in Japan
11. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b52vwr/global_obsessive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-obsessive-compulsive-disorder-epidemiology-and-patient-flow-analysis-2017-2026-300632074.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article