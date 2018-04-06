Global Obstruct Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Focus on Building and Structures, Energy, Aviation and Aerospace & Telecommunications

The global obstruct lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Obstruct Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Obstruction lights are light-emitting diodes (LED)-based distinctive lights that are used as warning lights indicating the presence of obstructions. These warning lights become crucial during the night or in poor visibility conditions. Obstruction lights are usually white or red, and they are frequently mounted on top of structures or natural terrain, visible 360 to warn pilots of obstructions in their flight's paths.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing number of airports. One trend that is affecting the market is security improvement and optimization of various functions at airports. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high import duties.



Key vendors

Carmanah Technologies

Dialight

SPX



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Buildings and structures- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aviation and aerospace- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecommunications- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of LED-based lighting devices to boost cost efficiency

Security improvement and optimization of various functions at airports

Automated measuring and adjustment of lighting parameters

Adoption of solar LED lights

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



