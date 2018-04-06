Global Obstruct Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Focus on Building and Structures, Energy, Aviation and Aerospace & Telecommunications

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Obstruct Lighting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global obstruct lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Obstruct Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Obstruction lights are light-emitting diodes (LED)-based distinctive lights that are used as warning lights indicating the presence of obstructions. These warning lights become crucial during the night or in poor visibility conditions. Obstruction lights are usually white or red, and they are frequently mounted on top of structures or natural terrain, visible 360 to warn pilots of obstructions in their flight's paths.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing number of airports. One trend that is affecting the market is security improvement and optimization of various functions at airports. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high import duties.
Key vendors
- Carmanah Technologies
- Dialight
- SPX
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Buildings and structures- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aviation and aerospace- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Telecommunications- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of LED-based lighting devices to boost cost efficiency
- Security improvement and optimization of various functions at airports
- Automated measuring and adjustment of lighting parameters
- Adoption of solar LED lights
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vkpv6/global_obstruct?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-obstruct-lighting-market-2018-2022---focus-on-building-and-structures-energy-aviation-and-aerospace--telecommunications-300625576.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article