Global Occlusion Devices Market by Product, End-user, Application and Region - Forecast to 2025
Jan 03, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Occlusion Devices Market by Product, by End-User, and by Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the occlusion devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million).
The study includes drivers and restraints of the occlusion devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the occlusion devices market on a global as well as regional level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the occlusion devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the occlusion devices market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the occlusion devices market on a global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view of the occlusion devices market by segmenting it based on the product, end-user, application, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Heart-Related Issues
- High Demand for Diagnostic Treatments and Procedures
- Favorable Compensation Policies
- Growing Target Patient Population
- The Increasing Availability of Medical Reimbursements for Occlusion Devices
Restraints
- Strict Regulatory Framework
- Procedural Limitations Related to CTO Treatments
Opportunities
- Emerging Healthcare Markets
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- AngioDynamics
- Cardinal Health
- Avinger
- Asahi Intecc
- Stryker Corporation
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Melsungen
- Terumo Corporation
- Biosensors International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xfo0o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article