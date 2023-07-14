Global Occupational Therapy Software Market Analysis 2023-2032: Technological Advances Transform OT - Precise Treatment Techniques Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Occupational Therapy Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Delivery Mode , By Interface, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global occupational therapy software market size is expected to reach USD 356.96 million by 2032



The growing adoption of various digital solutions in the healthcare sector and increasing integration of documentation, task management, and billing services in these software solutions, coupled with the surging awareness regarding its ability to provide enhanced services to patients and improve patient outcomes, are major factors propelling the market growth

In addition, the increasing use of EHRs worldwide is fueling the adoption of the software owing to the centralized availability of patient records. The high implementation of major market players in developing enhanced solutions is expected to boost the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Umbrella Solutions unveiled its new remote assessment solution to provide healthcare professionals with a more convenient and efficient way of delivering various services to their clients. The solution is mainly designed to provide occupational therapy assessment that allows assessments with a remote video platform.



In addition, the increasing elderly population across several countries is presenting a very large patient pool requiring advanced occupational therapy services, and also rising aging population is majorly responsible for the OT and PT services adoption coupled with the shift in patient preference towards occupational therapies in place of medication because of the certain side effects associated with the medication therapies, has been creating new space for market players.



In recent years, technology has impacted every aspect of life, including the field of occupational therapy, as high technological advances have significantly allowed for various specific diagnostic techniques that led to more precise treatment.

This specificity in the therapy technologies resulted in higher improvements in the ability to perform multiple activities required for daily living, thus the rising integration of technology, making life easier and more independent without necessarily regaining the full body capacity.



Occupational Therapy Software Market Report Highlights

The cloud-based segment accounted for a significant global market share in 2022 on account of its wide range of advantageous features, including easy data accessibility and cost-efficiency

The Mobile/tablets segment held a significant market revenue share in 2022, mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of smartphones and many mobile-based healthcare applications.

The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2022, owing to the increasing need and demand for effective therapy software among large hospitals to offer better treatment facilities and manage patient data.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the projected period, which is highly accelerated by the rapid increase in the geriatric population across various APAC countries and the rapidly booming number of smartphone users in the region.

region is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the projected period, which is highly accelerated by the rapid increase in the geriatric population across various APAC countries and the rapidly booming number of smartphone users in the region. The global key market players include Planet Rehab Inc., Oracle Cerner, Alliance Therapy Services, Midmark Corporation, Premise Health, and LifePoint Health

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in the healthcare expenditure

Rise in the elderly population

Restraints and Challenges

Unbalanced reimbursement scenario for occupational therapy

Business Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Occupational Therapy Software Market End-use Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Simple Practice LLC

Net Health

Planet Rehab Inc.

Fusion Web Clinic

Care Patron

Advanced MD

Oracle Cerner

Clinic Source

Practice Pro

LifePoint Health

Optima Health Care Inc.

Bio med International Pvt. Ltd.

Divine Physiotherapy Equipment

Ideal Surgical Company

Alliance Therapy Services

Midmark Corporation

Abbott

Premise Health

Scope of the Report

Occupational Therapy Software, Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Occupational Therapy Software, Interface Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Mobile/Tablets

Desktops/Laptops

Occupational Therapy Software, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Occupational Therapy Software, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

