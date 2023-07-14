Global Occupational Therapy Software Market Analysis 2023-2032: Technological Advances Transform OT - Precise Treatment Techniques Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Occupational Therapy Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Delivery Mode , By Interface, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global occupational therapy software market size is expected to reach USD 356.96 million by 2032

The growing adoption of various digital solutions in the healthcare sector and increasing integration of documentation, task management, and billing services in these software solutions, coupled with the surging awareness regarding its ability to provide enhanced services to patients and improve patient outcomes, are major factors propelling the market growth

In addition, the increasing use of EHRs worldwide is fueling the adoption of the software owing to the centralized availability of patient records. The high implementation of major market players in developing enhanced solutions is expected to boost the market.

For instance, in January 2023, Umbrella Solutions unveiled its new remote assessment solution to provide healthcare professionals with a more convenient and efficient way of delivering various services to their clients. The solution is mainly designed to provide occupational therapy assessment that allows assessments with a remote video platform.

In addition, the increasing elderly population across several countries is presenting a very large patient pool requiring advanced occupational therapy services, and also rising aging population is majorly responsible for the OT and PT services adoption coupled with the shift in patient preference towards occupational therapies in place of medication because of the certain side effects associated with the medication therapies, has been creating new space for market players.

In recent years, technology has impacted every aspect of life, including the field of occupational therapy, as high technological advances have significantly allowed for various specific diagnostic techniques that led to more precise treatment.

This specificity in the therapy technologies resulted in higher improvements in the ability to perform multiple activities required for daily living, thus the rising integration of technology, making life easier and more independent without necessarily regaining the full body capacity.

Occupational Therapy Software Market Report Highlights

  • The cloud-based segment accounted for a significant global market share in 2022 on account of its wide range of advantageous features, including easy data accessibility and cost-efficiency
  • The Mobile/tablets segment held a significant market revenue share in 2022, mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of smartphones and many mobile-based healthcare applications.
  • The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2022, owing to the increasing need and demand for effective therapy software among large hospitals to offer better treatment facilities and manage patient data.
  • Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the projected period, which is highly accelerated by the rapid increase in the geriatric population across various APAC countries and the rapidly booming number of smartphone users in the region.
  • The global key market players include Planet Rehab Inc., Oracle Cerner, Alliance Therapy Services, Midmark Corporation, Premise Health, and LifePoint Health

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increase in the healthcare expenditure
  • Rise in the elderly population

Restraints and Challenges

  • Unbalanced reimbursement scenario for occupational therapy

Business Analysis Tools

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Occupational Therapy Software Market End-use Trends
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Simple Practice LLC
  • Net Health
  • Planet Rehab Inc.
  • Fusion Web Clinic
  • Care Patron
  • Advanced MD
  • Oracle Cerner
  • Clinic Source
  • Practice Pro
  • LifePoint Health
  • Optima Health Care Inc.
  • Bio med International Pvt. Ltd.
  • Divine Physiotherapy Equipment
  • Ideal Surgical Company
  • Alliance Therapy Services
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Premise Health

Scope of the Report

Occupational Therapy Software, Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Cloud-based
  • Web-based

Occupational Therapy Software, Interface Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Mobile/Tablets
  • Desktops/Laptops

Occupational Therapy Software, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

Occupational Therapy Software, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

