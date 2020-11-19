Global Ocean Data in the Palm of Your Hand: UMITRON Launches the Pulse Mobile Application for Marine Farmers

Historically, access to ocean data has not been provided in real-time, at high resolutions, or in an easy to use format. Pulse is a first of its kind application that lets farmers easily check ocean water quality data the same way they check the daily weather forecast. In aquaculture it is just as important to know what is happening below the ocean's surface as it is to know what is happening above it. All of this is possible thanks to new developments in satellite remote sensing technology and UMITRON's commitment to bringing more data to more farmers.

The Android application and soon to launch iOS application provides the same functionality as the desktop version with 48-hour forecasts as well as historical data for all five environmental parameters. Future updates will lead to even higher resolution maps near the coastline as well as new environmental data and improved forecasts.

Anyone can quickly download and try Pulse for free by visiting www.pulse.umitron.com or by searching Umitron Pulse in the Android app store.

About UMITRON

UMITRON is a Singapore and Japan based deeptech company whose aim is to solve worldwide food and environmental problems by empowering aquaculture through technology. We build user-friendly data platforms for aquaculture by using IoT, satellite remote sensing, and artificial intelligence (AI). Our technology helps farmers improve farm efficiency, manage environmental risks, and in turn increase business revenues.

