Global Ocular Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018: 35 Products in Active Development Featuring Novartis and Eli Lilly

Ocular Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for ocular cancer and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for retinoblastoma and uveal melanoma. It also features dormant and discontinued products.

There are seven products in active development for this indication and companies operating in this space include Ophthotech and VCN Biosciences.

Uveal melanoma, the most common intraocular tumor, is a disease in which melanocytes, found in the part of the eye called the uvea, become cancerous. Symptoms include dark spot on the iris, glaucoma, eye pain and eye redness. Uveal melanoma is more common in people who have atypical mole syndrome, dysplastic nevus syndrome, and ocular or oculodermal melanocytosis. There are 35 products in active development for this indication and companies operating in this space include Novartis and Eli Lilly.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for ocular cancer include tumor antigens, kinases and growth factor receptors.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Ocular Cancer Report Coverage

2.2 Retinoblastoma - Overview

2.3 Uveal Melanoma - Overview



3 Therapeutics Development

3.1 Retinoblastoma

3.2 Uveal Melanoma



4 Therapeutics Assessment

4.1 Retinoblastoma

4.2 Uveal Melanoma



5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

5.1 Retinoblastoma

5.2 Uveal Melanoma



6 Dormant Projects

6.1 Retinoblastoma

6.2 Uveal Melanoma



7 Discontinued Products

7.1 Uveal Melanoma



8 Product Development Milestones

8.1 Retinoblastoma

8.2 Uveal Melanoma



9 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

APEIRON Biologics AG

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Cleveland BioLabs Inc

Delcath Systems Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

Iconic Therapeutics Inc

Immunocore Ltd

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

Novartis AG

Ophthotech Corp

PEP-Therapy SAS

PepVax Inc

Pfizer Inc

Plexxikon Inc

Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Tesaro Inc

VCN Biosciences SL

