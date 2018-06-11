Global Ocular Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018: 35 Products in Active Development Featuring Novartis and Eli Lilly

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ocular Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ocular Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for ocular cancer and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for retinoblastoma and uveal melanoma. It also features dormant and discontinued products.
There are seven products in active development for this indication and companies operating in this space include Ophthotech and VCN Biosciences.
Uveal melanoma, the most common intraocular tumor, is a disease in which melanocytes, found in the part of the eye called the uvea, become cancerous. Symptoms include dark spot on the iris, glaucoma, eye pain and eye redness. Uveal melanoma is more common in people who have atypical mole syndrome, dysplastic nevus syndrome, and ocular or oculodermal melanocytosis. There are 35 products in active development for this indication and companies operating in this space include Novartis and Eli Lilly.
Molecular targets acted on by products in development for ocular cancer include tumor antigens, kinases and growth factor receptors.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
2.1 Ocular Cancer Report Coverage
2.2 Retinoblastoma - Overview
2.3 Uveal Melanoma - Overview
3 Therapeutics Development
3.1 Retinoblastoma
3.2 Uveal Melanoma
4 Therapeutics Assessment
4.1 Retinoblastoma
4.2 Uveal Melanoma
5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
5.1 Retinoblastoma
5.2 Uveal Melanoma
6 Dormant Projects
6.1 Retinoblastoma
6.2 Uveal Melanoma
7 Discontinued Products
7.1 Uveal Melanoma
8 Product Development Milestones
8.1 Retinoblastoma
8.2 Uveal Melanoma
9 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc
- APEIRON Biologics AG
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc
- Cleveland BioLabs Inc
- Delcath Systems Inc
- Eli Lilly and Co
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Iconic Therapeutics Inc
- Immunocore Ltd
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
- Novartis AG
- Ophthotech Corp
- PEP-Therapy SAS
- PepVax Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Plexxikon Inc
- Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Tesaro Inc
- VCN Biosciences SL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ftnwb5/global_ocular?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ocular-cancer-drug-development-pipeline-review-2018-35-products-in-active-development-featuring-novartis-and-eli-lilly-300664001.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article