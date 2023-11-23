Global OEM Automotive Radar Test Solution Market Trends Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Geographic Expansion Via Partnerships, Autonomous Vehicles, and Simulation-Based Edge Case Testing

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Radar Test Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into emerging trends and growth prospects within the automotive industry for companies engaged in the production of chips, sensors/modules, and systems designed for radio frequency (RF) testing.

Automotive RF test solutions encompass a range of components, including essential RF testing instruments, digital (Ethernet) testing instruments, data acquisition software, semiconductor automatic test equipment, integrated test solutions, and hardware-in-the-loop test solutions. The companies under consideration in this analysis offer either individual products or a combination thereof.

These solutions find application in various areas, including research and development/validation as well as end-of-line testing. They are utilized across a spectrum of functions, such as RF characterization, radar performance evaluation, obstacle simulation, scenario-based environment and traffic simulation, and radar testing in conjunction with surrounding components.

The primary focus of this research is on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of automotive radar test solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Radar Test Solutions
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Project Scope
  • What is Automotive Radar Testing?
  • Components of Automotive Radar Testing
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast for 24 GHz Bandwidth
  • Revenue Forecast for 77-79 GHz Bandwidth
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Top Company Profiles

3 Key Application Areas

  • Chip
  • Sensor/Module
  • System

4 UN Sustainable Development Goals and Industry Best Practices

  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
  • Industry Best Practices

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion Via Partnerships
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Vehicles
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Simulation-Based Edge Case Testing

