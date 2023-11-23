Global OEM Automotive Radar Test Solution Market Trends Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Geographic Expansion Via Partnerships, Autonomous Vehicles, and Simulation-Based Edge Case Testing

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Radar Test Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into emerging trends and growth prospects within the automotive industry for companies engaged in the production of chips, sensors/modules, and systems designed for radio frequency (RF) testing.

Automotive RF test solutions encompass a range of components, including essential RF testing instruments, digital (Ethernet) testing instruments, data acquisition software, semiconductor automatic test equipment, integrated test solutions, and hardware-in-the-loop test solutions. The companies under consideration in this analysis offer either individual products or a combination thereof.

These solutions find application in various areas, including research and development/validation as well as end-of-line testing. They are utilized across a spectrum of functions, such as RF characterization, radar performance evaluation, obstacle simulation, scenario-based environment and traffic simulation, and radar testing in conjunction with surrounding components.

The primary focus of this research is on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of automotive radar test solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Radar Test Solutions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Project Scope

What is Automotive Radar Testing?

Components of Automotive Radar Testing

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast for 24 GHz Bandwidth

Revenue Forecast for 77-79 GHz Bandwidth

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Company Profiles

3 Key Application Areas

Chip

Sensor/Module

System

4 UN Sustainable Development Goals and Industry Best Practices

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Industry Best Practices

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion Via Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3: Simulation-Based Edge Case Testing

