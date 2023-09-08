Global OEM Chip Shortage Mitigation/Risk Strategies Report 2023 Featuring CARIAD, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai-Kia, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, & Wolfspeed

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OEM Risk Mitigation Strategies for the Chip Shortage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an in-depth strategic analysis of OEM performance during the crisis and the various measures being taken to tackle it.

The automotive industry is heavily reliant on semiconductor chips for various critical functions, including engine management, infotainment systems, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

However, the global shortage of semiconductor chips, which emerged in 2020 and continued into 2022, has severely impacted automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide. To counter this challenge and navigate the crisis, automotive OEMs have implemented several mitigation strategies, and their financials indicate that most have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates.

Nevertheless, the semiconductor crisis is far from over for the automotive industry. Most of the measures taken to tide over the crisis (for example, government litigation to enable capacity addition and increase supply and expansion plans, which several chip suppliers undertook) are yet to bear fruit.

Semiconductor manufacturing is an extremely complex process with long lead times, making it impossible to increase or decrease supply within a brief period, which resulted in the crisis in the first place. Setting up chip manufacturing facilities takes a considerable period of about 3-4 years.

Despite this, most of the automotive industry has emerged from the crisis and is moving ahead. Moreover, different OEMs have had varying impacts on their operations, depending on their geographic location and a gamut of other factors.

Key Issues Addressed

  • How important is the semiconductor chip in the automobile?
  • Who are the key market participants? What are their market shares?
  • What is the sequence of events leading to the crisis?
  • How has the automotive industry contributed to the crisis? What is a brief timeline of the various measures it has adopted since the crisis commenced?
  • Have all the OEMs been impacted uniformly? What has caused the differential impact? Is there a geographical bias, and why?
  • Who are the least-impacted and most-impacted OEMs? What strategy do they employ?
  • What are some interesting partnerships among stakeholders?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry During the Chip Shortage Crisis
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Strategies to Mitigate the Chip Shortage Crisis
  • Major Automotive Chip Suppliers
  • Benchmarking OEM Strategies for the Chip Shortage
  • Ford: Performance Overview
  • Interesting Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Partnerships

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4. Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Automotive Industry

  • Events Leading to the Semiconductor Shortage
  • Tackling the Semiconductor Shortage
  • Production Cuts Lead to More Production Losses.
  • Key Strategies to Mitigate the Chip Shortage Crisis
  • Other Suggested Measures
  • Key Findings: The Crisis So Far

5. Overview of the Global Automotive Semiconductor Industry

  • Semiconductor Chips in Vehicles: An Overview
  • Understanding the Semiconductor Industry
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity Distribution
  • Major Automotive Chip Suppliers
  • Chip Manufacturing Value Chain
  • The Persistent Semiconductor Crisis
  • Key Findings: Semiconductors for the Automotive Industry

6. OEM Strategies to Overcome the Crisis

  • OEM Impact Analysis
  • Overcoming the Chip Shortage Crisis: Strategy Overview
  • Ford: Performance Overview
  • Ford: Strategies Undertaken
  • GM: Performance Overview
  • GM: Strategies Undertaken
  • Wolfspeed: Case Study
  • Volkswagen: Performance Overview
  • Volkswagen: Strategies Undertaken
  • CARIAD: Case Study
  • Honda: Performance Overview
  • Honda: Strategies Undertaken
  • Toyota: Performance Overview
  • Toyota: Strategies Undertaken
  • Tesla: Performance Overview
  • Tesla: Strategies Undertaken
  • Hyundai-Kia: Performance Overview
  • Hyundai-Kia: Strategies Undertaken
  • Benchmarking OEM Strategies for the Chip Shortage
  • Interesting Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Partnerships
  • Regional Highlights: the United States

7. Widely Adopted Strategies: A Critical Analysis

  • Strategies: By Region
  • Strategies: Major Pitfalls
  • Key Findings: Widely Adopted Strategies

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI-driven Design to Reduce and Optimize Chip Usage in Automobiles
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Automakers to Differentiate Themselves and Grow through their Chip Strategies
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Use of In-vehicle Software to Eliminate Dependence on Semiconductor Chips

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • CARIAD
  • Ford
  • GM
  • Honda
  • Hyundai-Kia
  • Tesla
  • Toyota
  • Volkswagen
  • Wolfspeed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pek8qm

