Global OEM Chip Shortage Mitigation/Risk Strategies Report 2023 Featuring CARIAD, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai-Kia, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, & Wolfspeed

This study offers an in-depth strategic analysis of OEM performance during the crisis and the various measures being taken to tackle it.

The automotive industry is heavily reliant on semiconductor chips for various critical functions, including engine management, infotainment systems, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

However, the global shortage of semiconductor chips, which emerged in 2020 and continued into 2022, has severely impacted automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide. To counter this challenge and navigate the crisis, automotive OEMs have implemented several mitigation strategies, and their financials indicate that most have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates.



Nevertheless, the semiconductor crisis is far from over for the automotive industry. Most of the measures taken to tide over the crisis (for example, government litigation to enable capacity addition and increase supply and expansion plans, which several chip suppliers undertook) are yet to bear fruit.

Semiconductor manufacturing is an extremely complex process with long lead times, making it impossible to increase or decrease supply within a brief period, which resulted in the crisis in the first place. Setting up chip manufacturing facilities takes a considerable period of about 3-4 years.

Despite this, most of the automotive industry has emerged from the crisis and is moving ahead. Moreover, different OEMs have had varying impacts on their operations, depending on their geographic location and a gamut of other factors.

Key Issues Addressed

How important is the semiconductor chip in the automobile?

Who are the key market participants? What are their market shares?

What is the sequence of events leading to the crisis?

How has the automotive industry contributed to the crisis? What is a brief timeline of the various measures it has adopted since the crisis commenced?

Have all the OEMs been impacted uniformly? What has caused the differential impact? Is there a geographical bias, and why?

Who are the least-impacted and most-impacted OEMs? What strategy do they employ?

What are some interesting partnerships among stakeholders?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry During the Chip Shortage Crisis

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Strategies to Mitigate the Chip Shortage Crisis

Major Automotive Chip Suppliers

Benchmarking OEM Strategies for the Chip Shortage

Ford: Performance Overview

Interesting Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Partnerships

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Automotive Industry

Events Leading to the Semiconductor Shortage

Tackling the Semiconductor Shortage

Production Cuts Lead to More Production Losses.

Key Strategies to Mitigate the Chip Shortage Crisis

Other Suggested Measures

Key Findings: The Crisis So Far

5. Overview of the Global Automotive Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor Chips in Vehicles: An Overview

Understanding the Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity Distribution

Major Automotive Chip Suppliers

Chip Manufacturing Value Chain

The Persistent Semiconductor Crisis

Key Findings: Semiconductors for the Automotive Industry

6. OEM Strategies to Overcome the Crisis

OEM Impact Analysis

Overcoming the Chip Shortage Crisis: Strategy Overview

Ford: Performance Overview

Ford: Strategies Undertaken

GM: Performance Overview

GM: Strategies Undertaken

Wolfspeed: Case Study

Volkswagen: Performance Overview

Volkswagen: Strategies Undertaken

CARIAD: Case Study

Honda: Performance Overview

Honda: Strategies Undertaken

Toyota: Performance Overview

Toyota: Strategies Undertaken

Tesla: Performance Overview

Tesla: Strategies Undertaken

Hyundai-Kia: Performance Overview

Hyundai-Kia: Strategies Undertaken

Benchmarking OEM Strategies for the Chip Shortage

Interesting Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Partnerships

Regional Highlights: the United States

7. Widely Adopted Strategies: A Critical Analysis

Strategies: By Region

Strategies: Major Pitfalls

Key Findings: Widely Adopted Strategies

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-driven Design to Reduce and Optimize Chip Usage in Automobiles

Growth Opportunity 2: Automakers to Differentiate Themselves and Grow through their Chip Strategies

Growth Opportunity 3: Use of In-vehicle Software to Eliminate Dependence on Semiconductor Chips

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CARIAD

Ford

GM

Honda

Hyundai-Kia

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Wolfspeed

