Global Off-highway Equipment Sector Outlook Report 2023: Focus on the Construction, Mining, and Agriculture Segments

This study provides an analysis of the global off-highway equipment sector with focus on the construction, mining, and agriculture segments. Discussions include predictions for 2023, major market trends, market measurements by region, (United States, Europe, Asia [India and China], and the Rest of World), and top growth opportunity areas.

In 2023, the publisher expects OEMs, suppliers, and dealerships to expand the capabilities of their online offerings, such as service support, parts availability and management, and on-demand delivery.

The challenges that emerged from longer lead times since the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of parts and equipment procurement are creating opportunities for alternate sourcing methods that are cost-effective and efficient in addressing aftermarket and service requirements.

Ad-hoc job cycles in construction, customer demand for retail to enhance the monitoring of agricultural practices, and fleet owner preferences to reduce operation and maintenance costs and cut down on equipment deadtime will all drive the adoption and integration of telematics and IoT in off-highway applications.

Also, retrofit solutions will emerge as cost-effective alternatives to market-ready solutions in the short and medium terms. Solution providers will partner with financing institutions to help customers purchase retrofits through subscription models and flexible financing. Bundled services and stand-alone products with retrofit kits will also drive market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Growth Environment

The 2022 Off-highway Market - Forecast vs. Actual

Key Findings - A Recap of 2022

Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2023

Regional Off-highway Equipment Market

Regional Analysis by Revenue

Notable Mergers & Acquisitions in 2022

Key OEM Partnerships

Emerging Competitors in Related Markets

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

4 Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Off-highway Equipment Classification

5 Trends

Top Trends Driving the Global Off-highway Equipment Market

Trend 1 - Cloud Management and Telematics

Trend 2 - Alternative Fuels and Zero Emission

Trend 3 - Rental, Shared, and eBusiness Models

Trend 4 - Supply Chain Business Models

Trend 5 - Retrofit Solutions

Impact of Trends by Region

6 Market Measurement Analysis by Region

Unit Sales by Region

Market Size by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Equipment in Operation by Region

7 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - United States

2022 Regional Analysis - United States

2022 Vendor Analysis - Americas

8 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - Europe

2022 Regional Analysis - Europe

2022 Vendor Analysis - Europe , Middle East , Africa (EMEA)

9 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - China

2023 Regional Analysis - China

2022 Vendor Analysis - Asia-Pacific (Includes China and India )

10 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - India

2023 Regional Analysis - India

2022 Agricultural Tractor Vendor Analysis - India

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Customization of Digital Services to Match Customer Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Procurement Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3 - Retrofits to Accelerate Electrification and Automation

12 Conclusions

