Global Off-highway Equipment Sector Outlook Report 2023: Focus on the Construction, Mining, and Agriculture Segments

22 May, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-highway Equipment Sector Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an analysis of the global off-highway equipment sector with focus on the construction, mining, and agriculture segments. Discussions include predictions for 2023, major market trends, market measurements by region, (United States, Europe, Asia [India and China], and the Rest of World), and top growth opportunity areas.
In 2023, the publisher expects OEMs, suppliers, and dealerships to expand the capabilities of their online offerings, such as service support, parts availability and management, and on-demand delivery.
The challenges that emerged from longer lead times since the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of parts and equipment procurement are creating opportunities for alternate sourcing methods that are cost-effective and efficient in addressing aftermarket and service requirements.
Ad-hoc job cycles in construction, customer demand for retail to enhance the monitoring of agricultural practices, and fleet owner preferences to reduce operation and maintenance costs and cut down on equipment deadtime will all drive the adoption and integration of telematics and IoT in off-highway applications.
Also, retrofit solutions will emerge as cost-effective alternatives to market-ready solutions in the short and medium terms. Solution providers will partner with financing institutions to help customers purchase retrofits through subscription models and flexible financing. Bundled services and stand-alone products with retrofit kits will also drive market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Environment
- The 2022 Off-highway Market - Forecast vs. Actual
- Key Findings - A Recap of 2022
- Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2023
- Regional Off-highway Equipment Market
- Regional Analysis by Revenue
- Notable Mergers & Acquisitions in 2022
- Key OEM Partnerships
- Emerging Competitors in Related Markets
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
4 Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Off-highway Equipment Classification
5 Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Global Off-highway Equipment Market
- Trend 1 - Cloud Management and Telematics
- Trend 2 - Alternative Fuels and Zero Emission
- Trend 3 - Rental, Shared, and eBusiness Models
- Trend 4 - Supply Chain Business Models
- Trend 5 - Retrofit Solutions
- Impact of Trends by Region
6 Market Measurement Analysis by Region
- Unit Sales by Region
- Market Size by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Equipment in Operation by Region
7 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - United States
- 2022 Regional Analysis - United States
- 2022 Vendor Analysis - Americas
8 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - Europe
- 2022 Regional Analysis - Europe
- 2022 Vendor Analysis - Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
9 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - China
- 2023 Regional Analysis - China
- 2022 Vendor Analysis - Asia-Pacific (Includes China and India)
10 Off-highway Equipment Market Regional Analysis - India
- 2023 Regional Analysis - India
- 2022 Agricultural Tractor Vendor Analysis - India
11 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Customization of Digital Services to Match Customer Requirements
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Procurement Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Retrofits to Accelerate Electrification and Automation
12 Conclusions
