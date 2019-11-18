Global Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trends, Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This study's aim to benchmark the total market penetration of the potential off-highway electric powertrain market and study the existing machines running on electric and hybrid technology in global markets.OEM and engine Manufacturers are increasingly embracing the future Mega Trend of Zero Emissions by expanding their portfolio of powertrain options.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827648/?utm_source=PRN

Strengthening of emission regulations and the need for less fuel consumption have led to leading off-highway original equipment manufacturers and suppliers developing a range of hybrid technologies that will enable fuel savings of up to 50% as well as machinery with improved operability.This study also identifies and analyzes key market trends affecting the growth of the market. It will provide a strategic overview of the market by analyzing key technology trends, market drivers, and restraints, along with a competitor analysis by analyzing competitive factors, competitor market shares, and product portfolios.Hybrid and electric powertrains in construction equipment are becoming popular due to the significant cost savings that they are expected to have. With reduced fuel consumption, better overall energy efficiency, and reduced machine downtimes, they are expected to be well received in the off-highway equipment industry. This research provides a detailed forecast of market adoption of these alternate powertrains for each type of off-highway equipment used for specific construction applications. The study also provides a market overview and technology trends impacting select off-highway commercial vehicle markets. An ongoing trend in the market is broadening the range of applications and driving down costs to enable further penetration of technologies. Hybrid and electric powertrains will establish a premium market segment globally and provide opportunities for original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827648/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

