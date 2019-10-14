Global Off-Highway Vehicle Engine Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-Highway Vehicle Engine market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. 30-100 HP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.2 Billion by the year 2025, 30-100 HP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$736.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$631.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 30-100 HP will reach a market size of US$877.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins India Ltd.; Deere & Company; Deutz AG; Kubota Corporation; Mtu Friedrichshafen GmbH; Scania AB; Volvo CE Germany GmbH; Weichai Power Co., Ltd.; Yanmar Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Engine Market for Off-Highway Vehicles Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
PRODUCT DEFINITION
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in the Off-Highway Vehicles Market
Application of Diesel Engines in Off-road Truck Vehicles
Automation Trend in Agriculture Sector Boosts Demand for
Automotive Off-Highway Engines
Emergence of Autonomous Off-Highway Vehicles
Environment Regulations Drive Adoption of Natural Gas Based
engines
With Off-highway Electric Vehicles Being a Distant Vision,
Engines Remain Significant Component of Off-Road Vehicles
Companies Focus on Low Emission Engines
Small Engines Gain Focus as the Industry Takes Strides to
Improve Fuel Efficiency
Interest in Rise for Hybrid Technologies for Engines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
CATERPILLAR
CUMMINS INDIA
DEUTZ AG
DEERE & COMPANY
KUBOTA CORPORATION
MTU FRIEDRICHSHAFEN GMBH
SCANIA AB
VOLVO CE GERMANY GMBH
WEICHAI POWER
YANMAR
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819051/?utm_source=PRN
