Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market: Focus on Technology, Applications, Industry Adoption, Component, Key Players, Supply chain, Market Share,Regional Activity, Connectivity Type, and Fitment Type - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Off-highway Vehicle telematics Market to Reach $2.82 billion by 2029



Telematics-based solutions have witnessed high traction due to a high demand for efficient smart solutions to manage services or products.The automotive industry is currently leading the connected infrastructure innovation with foreseeable prospects of the vehicle to everything (V2X) communications.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774033/?utm_source=PRN



Advanced communication and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabled by global network operators have fostered considerable development in the field. Off-highway vehicle (OHV) primarily has applications in three industries among others --construction, agriculture, and mining.



The report explores the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market by components, by fitment channel, and by Industries.Telematics is the integration of off-highway vehicle with telecommunication and data exchange capabilities.



The report includes information on off-highway vehicles that fall in the category of heavy equipment which have the capability to operate on a non-tarmac ground.The report compiles a detailed analysis of global off-highway vehicle telematics market in terms of futuristic industrial applications The market is driven by factors such as growing safety and security concerns in the OHV segment, demands for smart services and customer support, and efficient machine operation and reduced overhead cost.



The report predicts the market scenarios for the period between 2019 and 2029 based on strategies and activities of the OEMs, technology providers, hardware manufacturers, government regulations, and network providers.The report discusses major components of the telematics services such as hardware, platforms, and network in detail to understand the scope of various players in the supply chain of global off-highway vehicle telematics market.



Platform is one of the key components in the market which determines the quality of service for OHV Telematics.



The report answers the following key questions in the context of the global OHV telematics battery market:

• What is telematics technology?

• How is telematics related to autonomous and connected vehicle technology?

• What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market for the period from 2019 to 2029?

• How is data analytics important for telematics platform development?

• What is the customer expectation from telematics service basis various industries?

• What are the key developments and strategies of the companies in the market?

• What is the relation between connected vehicles and telematics technology?

• What is the supply chain of the OHV telematics market?

• What is the propensity of various industries toward different telematics features?

• Which region is expected to have the highest market potential between the period 2019-2029 and how will the market grow in the same period in other regions?

• Which are the key companies in the global OHV telematics market and how are they expected to perform in the ecosystem?



Executive Summary

Off-highway vehicle (OHV) is defined by its ability to be driven on non-tarmac roads.The vehicle design for such applications revolves around high ground clearance, heavy-duty chassis structure, and high load carrying capacity.



This report considers the OHVs that fall under the heavy equipment / vehicle category used for industrial applications are considered for estimations and forecast.Off-highway vehicles have significant range of applications within the construction, agriculture, and mining industries, among others.



Global mobility trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric propulsion have impacted a number of industrial sectors.These trends are supported by back-end offices, with data analytics being one of the critical aspects for platform function.



These business operations generate new opportunities for emerging data science domain (big data and machine learning). Further, the process of such businesses requires a secure communication and data transfer channel, creating the need for telematics technology application. Telematics is a standalone technology which enables integration of various services and technological features in a vehicle.



Connected, autonomous, and electric are the key aspects which impact the innovation and research in the mobility ecosystem.Connected and autonomous service require a data collection and communication channel for performing the necessary operation; this channel is created by the integration of telematics hardware and service provider into the system.



With industries such as construction, mining, and agriculture moving toward digitalization, autonomous and connected technologies are expected to make an entry in the off-highway vehicle. The off-highway vehicle telematics market is estimated to reach $2.82 billion by 2029. Telematics concept was developed for establishing a communication channel between a vehicle, vehicle to operators, vehicle to command centers, and vehicle to infrastructure. Telematics is the collection of vehicle or driver data via onboard sensor system or supplementary devices. It then communicates/transfers the data points to the cloud or command center of the service provider for further analysis.



Telematics has a number of viable opportunities in the future mobility ecosystem design.It has witnessed a widespread implementation upsurge on the forefront by governments across the word regulating e-call facility and electronically logging devices in the public transportation system.



The availability of telematics service requires connectivity in the specific area, which is one of the major challenges while considering mining, agriculture, and construction industry. Future autonomous heavy equipment utilized for construction and mining, among others, are expected to drive the business opportunities significantly for the global OHV market.



Also, government regulations of a specific region play a vital role in determining the success of the initiatives and trends in the industry. Some of the important criterions which influence the policy regulations are regional socio-economic conditions, acceptance of technology, demographic conditions, infrastructure availability, and global economic conditions (such as fossil fuel prices, international trade agreements, environmental challenges, and financial health).



The market is a balanced combination of public and private players.In the last 20 years, many start-ups have emerged with telematics platform services and dominated the ecosystem to a certain extent.



However, OHV OEMs such as Caterpillar, JCB, Komatsu, Deere & Company, and CNH Industrial, have developed in-house telematics solution for the applications in various industries such as construction, agriculture and mining.



Key companies operating in the domain are CalAmp, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Doosan, JCB, Komatsu, Mix Telematics, Omnitracs, ORBCOMM, Stoneridge, Topcon, Teletrac Navman, Trackunit, Verizon Communication, Iridium Communication, Hitachi Construction, Raxel Telematics, Zonar System, Trimble, Wireless Car, AT&T, JLG Industries, and Machine Max among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• The U.K

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-APAC

• Rest-of-the-World



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774033/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

