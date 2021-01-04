Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2020-2024: Industry Forecasts, Expert Commentary and Real-Life Case Studies

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market analyses the latest developments on the market for telematics solutions used in the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.



This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.



How will off-highway vehicle telematics market in the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry segments evolve in 2020 and beyond? This report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. The analyst forecasts that the global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems will grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent from 4.4 million units at the end of 2019 to 9.0 million units by 2024. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Who should buy this report?

The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the market for telematics solutions used in the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors. Whether you are a telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Overview of the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

Profiles of more than 30 equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Comprehensive overview of the off-highway vehicle telematics value chain and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Market forecasts lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the main telematics systems offered by off-highway vehicle manufacturers?

Which are the key off-highway vehicle telematics applications?

What business models are used by OEMs offering telematics?

Which equipment manufacturers have developed their telematics offerings in-house?

Which OEM telematics offerings are powered by telematics partners?

How are aftermarket providers approaching the off-highway vehicle telematics market?

How does the off-highway vehicle telematics market compare with other commercial vehicle telematics markets?

How will the off-highway vehicle telematics market evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 The global off-highway vehicle market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Off-highway vehicle manufacturers

1.2 The construction sector

1.2.1 Construction equipment

1.3 The mining sector

1.3.1 Mining equipment

1.4 The agricultural sector

1.4.1 Agricultural equipment

1.5 The forestry sector

1.5.1 Forestry equipment

2 Off-highway vehicle telematics technologies and solutions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Off-highway vehicle telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 Vehicle segment

2.2.2 Positioning segment

2.2.3 Network segment

2.2.4 Backoffice segment

2.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

2.3 Off-highway vehicle management

2.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

2.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

2.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics33

2.3.4 Precision agriculture

2.4 Equipment operator management

2.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

2.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

2.5 Safety management

2.5.1 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems

2.5.2 Video-based monitoring solutions

2.5.3 Fatigue and distraction monitoring

2.6 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Equipment industry players

3.3.2 Telematics industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT and other industry players

3.4 Market trends

4 Construction and mining equipment manufacturers

4.1 Caterpillar

4.2 CNH Industrial

4.3 Deere & Company

4.4 Doosan

4.5 Epiroc

4.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

4.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment

4.8JCB

4.9 Komatsu

4.10 Liebherr

4.11 Sandvik

4.12 Volvo Construction Equipment

4.13 Other manufacturers

4.13.1 Bell Equipment

4.13.2 BOMAG

4.13.3 JLG Industries

4.13.4 Kobelco

4.13.5 Kubota

4.13.6 Link-Belt and LBX (Sumitomo)

4.13.7 LiuGong

4.13.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

4.13.9 Manitowoc

4.13.10 Mecalac

4.13.11 SANY

4.13.12 Tadano

4.13.13 Takeuchi

4.13.14 Terex

4.13.15 Wacker Neuson

5 Agriculture and forestry equipment manufacturers

5.1 AGCO

5.2 ARGO Tractors

5.3 CLAAS Group

5.4 CNH Industrial

5.5 Deere & Company

5.6 Krone

5.7 Kubota

5.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

5.9 Ponsse

5.10 SDF

5.11 Tigercat

