Global Office Furniture Market Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

The global office furniture market has shown significant growth, with a market size of US$ 60.8 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is poised for further expansion and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 77.4 Billion by 2028, showcasing a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Office furniture encompasses a wide range of ergonomic furnishings utilized in commercial and corporate settings to enhance aesthetics and cater to the needs of employees.

Crafted from durable materials such as wood, plastics, glass, iron, and marble, these pieces include desks, tables, chairs, sofas, storage cabinets, cubicle dividers, shelving, and filing cabinets, strategically placed in meeting rooms, individual workstations, cafeterias, and lounges.

These furnishings not only create a comfortable office environment but also contribute to heightened work efficiency and safeguard important documents and electronics from dust, theft, fire, and pests. Modern manufacturers are responding to evolving needs by offering multifunctional furniture in various sizes, colors, and designs, often with enhanced storage capabilities.

The surge in the global workforce, accompanied by the construction of information technology (IT) parks and commercial zones, is driving the demand for office furniture, as it plays a crucial role in establishing supportive workplaces. Renovation, remodeling, and office space modification activities are further fueling the market's growth.

The proliferation of start-up enterprises, driven by increased employment needs, is reinforcing this trend. Additionally, public and private organizations are creating informal office spaces to encourage social interaction among colleagues and foster a collaborative atmosphere.

This evolving work culture has prompted office furniture manufacturers to introduce intricately designed products. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for sustainable furniture options with added features to optimize space utilization and enhance workforce engagement. Rising health concerns related to prolonged incorrect postures are driving the demand for smart furniture solutions that provide better support.

Increased investments in research and development (R&D) are spurring the development of portable and advanced furniture variants, further contributing to the market's growth. As the office landscape continues to evolve, the office furniture market is well-positioned for continued expansion and innovation.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Steelcase Inc.

OKAMURA CORPORATION.

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Knoll Inc.

KOKUYO Co. Ltd

Meridian Office Furniture Limited

Kimball International

9to5 Seating

BERCO DESIGNS

Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Seating furniture currently represents the largest market segment as it is the most essential and basic furniture to set up an office.

Seating

Systems

Tables

Storage Units and File Cabinets

Overhead Bins

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Wood furniture holds the majority of the total market share as it is strong, resilient, durable, recyclable, and requires very less maintenance.

Wood

Metal

Plastic and Fiber

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct sales account for the largest market share as it offers lower pricing to the customers.

Direct Sales

Specialist Store

Non-Specialist Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Low-priced furniture dominates the market as it helps companies save money and invest in other items.

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Region:

The Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market due to rapid urbanization and the expansion of start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

