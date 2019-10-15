Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Stationery and Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Offline, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$191.6 Billion by the year 2025, Offline will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Offline will reach a market size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Costco Wholesale Corporation; Office Depot, Inc.; Staples, Inc.; Tesco PLC; Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Office Stationery and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Office Stationery and Supplies Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Office Stationery and Supplies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Offline (Channel) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Offline (Channel) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Offline (Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Online (Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Online (Channel) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Online (Channel) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 10: United States Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United

States by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 12: United States Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Office Stationery and Supplies:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Office Stationery and Supplies Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Office Stationery and Supplies Market by

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Office Stationery and Supplies Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 26: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in France by

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Office Stationery and Supplies Market by

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Office Stationery and

Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Russia by

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 47: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific

by Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 63: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Office Stationery and

Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market

by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 74: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Brazil by

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Office Stationery and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Office Stationery and Supplies

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of

Latin America by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Office Stationery and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies

Historic Market by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Office Stationery and Supplies:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 95: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Office Stationery and Supplies Market

by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Office Stationery and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 102: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Channel: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Office Stationery and Supplies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 107: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Africa by

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

OFFICE DEPOT, INC.

STAPLES

TESCO PLC

WAL-MART STORES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

