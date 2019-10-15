Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Stationery and Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Offline, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$191.6 Billion by the year 2025, Offline will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Offline will reach a market size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Costco Wholesale Corporation; Office Depot, Inc.; Staples, Inc.; Tesco PLC; Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Office Stationery and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Office Stationery and Supplies Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Office Stationery and Supplies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Offline (Channel) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Offline (Channel) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Offline (Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Online (Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Online (Channel) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Online (Channel) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United
States by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Office Stationery and Supplies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Office Stationery and Supplies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Office Stationery and Supplies Market by
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Office Stationery and Supplies Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 26: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in France by
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Office Stationery and Supplies Market by
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Office Stationery and
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Russia by
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 47: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific
by Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 63: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Office Stationery and
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 74: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Brazil by
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Latin America by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies
Historic Market by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Office Stationery and Supplies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 95: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Office Stationery and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 102: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Channel: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Africa by
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
STAPLES
TESCO PLC
WAL-MART STORES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
