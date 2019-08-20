Global Offshore Decommissioning Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Decommissioning market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Project Management, Engineering, and Planning, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$787.7 Million by the year 2025, Project Management, Engineering, and Planning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$435.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Project Management, Engineering, and Planning will reach a market size of US$56.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$434.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Able UK Ltd. (United Kingdom); Af Gruppen Asa (Norway); Aker Solutions ASA (Norway); Allseas Group S.A (Switzerland); Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (United Kingdom); Claxton Engineering Services, Ltd. (United Kingdom); DeepOcean Group Holding BV. (The Netherlands); DNV GL Group (Norway); Heerema Marine Contractors (The Netherlands); John Wood Group PLC (United Kingdom); Petrofac Limited (Jersey); Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark); Subsea Tech (France); TechnipFMC PLC (United Kingdom); Tetra Technologies, Inc. (USA)



OFFSHORE DECOMMISSIONING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

Introduction

Offshore development Expenditure by Activity

Major Markets for Decommissioning Services

Gulf of Mexico Represents a Major Decommissioning Market

North Sea - In the Spotlight

Offshore Decommissioning Spend by Region/Country: 2010-2037

Emerging Markets with Strong Prospects for Decommissioning: 2018

Industry Realizes the Need for Greater Collaboration to Address

Challenges

A Look into Challenges Confronted



Decommissioning Enters Deeper Waters

Technology Developments in Decommissioning

Automation Emerges as a Cost Effective Alternative to

Decommissioning

Extending Asset Life Emerges as an Effective Alternative

Industry Focus Grows on Cutting Decommissioning Costs



UNITED KINGDOM

Leading Market for Decommissioning Expenditure

Number of Wells Decommissioned in the UK: 1990-2020

Wind Farm Decommissioning

Decommissioning Expenditure in the UK by Service Type (2018 &

2025)

Well Decommissioning in the UK by Service Type (2018 & 2025)

Decommissioning Opportunities in Brazil

