Global Offshore Decommissioning Markets, 2022 - Key Vendors are AF Gruppen, Aker Solutions, Heerema Marine Contractors, John Wood, Oceaneering International & Ramboll

The global offshore decommissioning market to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms. The decommissioning of an oil field occurs mainly due to the declining production of crude oil or natural gas from the producing well. When the oil well becomes a liability for the oil company, the offshore facility is required to be decommissioned by abandoning and plugging the well.

Offshore decommissioning consists of a series of steps to close an oil and gas facility. Major processes in offshore decommissioning include dismantling, waste transportation, and site treatment and reuse. An offshore oil and gas facility takes several decades to be completely decommissioned depending on the process chosen, with these processes spread out over the years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with offshore decommissioning projects. A mature or an aging well is like a non-performing asset that produces little or no profits. This is majority when the operating cost exceeds the revenue generated from producing the crude oil or natural gas. To ensure maximum reduction in the operational cost associated while decommissioning an oil field, the major focus should be on disconnection and removal as they account for majority of the project cost.

Key vendors

AF Gruppen

Aker Solutions

Heerema Marine Contractors

John Wood Group

Oceaneering International

Ramboll Group

