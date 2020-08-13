Global Offshore Decommissioning Markets, 2024: Focus on Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, and Other Services

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore decommissioning market is poised to grow by $1.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms and fluctuations in oil and gas prices. The study identifies the strong regulation for offshore decommissioning activities as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore decommissioning market growth during the next few years.



The offshore decommissioning industry analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes.



The global offshore decommissioning market is segmented as below:



By Service

Well plugging and abandonment

Platform removal

Others

By Geographic Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore decommissioning market vendors that include:

Aker Solutions ASA

General Electric Co.

Halliburton Co.

John Wood Group plc

Oceaneering International Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC plc

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Weatherford International plc

Also, the offshore decommissioning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



