Global Offshore Drilling Market Outlook to 2026 - Major Opportunities in Arctic Discoveries

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Offshore Drilling - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Offshore Drilling market accounted for $79.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $152.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%



Some of the important aspects that driven the market growth are huge investments on new offshore reserves and increasing demand for oil and gas. However, the growth of offshore drilling market is inhibited by the regulations regarding environment and low oil prices. One of the major opportunities is the Arctic Discoveries.



Offshore drilling is a mechanically held procedure where a well is bored below the seabed. It is normally done in order to see the sights for and consequently take out petroleum that lie in rock that are formed under the seabed. Generally, it represents penetrating exercises on the mainland rack anyway the term can likewise be connected to boring in lakes, inshore waters and inland oceans.



Based on service, Directional Drilling is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, the dynamic factor for this is the drop in oil prices which motivated companies to increase the production from basins with proven oil reserves.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the high in this market during the forecast period. Latest discoveries of oil & gas in the offshore basins in East Asia, Australia region, and China Sea and high demand from China and India are likely to force the in this market. That demand will lead to promote exploration and production in the region, with the ever-rising demand for oil and gas in that region the market is expected to achieve high growth.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Offshore Drilling Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Subsea Production and Processing

5.3 Logging While Drilling

5.4 Directional Drilling

5.5 Offshore Contract Drilling

5.6 Measurement While Drilling



6 Global Offshore Drilling Market, By Rig

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Jack Up Rigs

6.3 Drill Ships

6.4 Semi-Submersible Rigs

6.5 Tender

6.6 Platform Rig

6.7 Inland Barge

6.8 Drill Barge



7 Global Offshore Drilling Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultra-Deep Water Drilling

7.3 Shallow Water Drilling

7.4 Deep Water Drilling



8 Global Offshore Drilling Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.2 Halliburton Co.

10.3 Fluor Corporation

10.4 Baker Hughes Inc.

10.5 Transocean Ltd.

10.6 Ensco PLC.

10.7 Seadrill Ltd.

10.8 Noble Corporation

10.9 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

10.10 Rowan

10.11 Saipem

10.12 Weatherford International Ltd.

10.13 Stena Drilling

10.14 China Oil Field Services Ltd

10.15 Nabors Industries Ltd

10.16 Fred. Olsen Energy

10.17 KCA Deutag

10.18 Parker Drilling

10.19 Maersk Drilling

10.20 Scientific Drilling International

10.21 Paragon Offshore PLC

10.22 Archer Limited

10.23 Superior Energy Services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7phwhq/global_offshore?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

