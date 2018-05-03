LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Offshore Drilling Rigs



An offshore drilling rig is a structure that facilities the drilling of an oil or gas well in offshore oil and gas fields. All drilling and production activities are carried out in the drilling rig. The drilling rig also stores the produced crude oil or natural gas until it is transported to an onshore location for processing.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for bottom-supported rigs and floating rigs.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK

• DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING

• Nabors Industries

• Noble

• Seadrill

• TRANSOCEAN



Market driver

• Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities

Market challenge

• Decline in investments in upstream sector

Market trend

• Discovery of new oil and gas resources

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



