Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022: Increase in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Activities Driving Growth

The Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities. One trend affecting this market is discovery of new oil and gas resources. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the decline in investments in upstream sector.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- A.P. Moller - Maersk
- Diamond Offshore Drilling
- Nabors Industries
- Noble
- Seadrill
- Transocean
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RIG TYPE 2017-2022
- Bottom-supported rigs
- Floating rigs
- Market opportunity by rig type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Discovery of new oil and gas resources
- Advent of new-generation automated drilling rigs
- Increasing number of patent filings
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
