Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022: Increase in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Activities Driving Growth

The Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities. One trend affecting this market is discovery of new oil and gas resources. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the decline in investments in upstream sector.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors



A.P. Moller - Maersk

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Nabors Industries

Noble

Seadrill

Transocean

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RIG TYPE 2017-2022



Bottom-supported rigs

Floating rigs



Market opportunity by rig type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Discovery of new oil and gas resources

Advent of new-generation automated drilling rigs

Increasing number of patent filings

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbgl7w/global_offshore?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-offshore-drilling-rigs-market-2018-2022-increase-in-deepwater-and-ultra-deepwater-drilling-activities-driving-growth-300630281.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

