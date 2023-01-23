Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Markets Report 2022-2027: Positive Economic Growth Worldwide and Volatile Oil Process and Exhausting oil Reserves are Expected to Propel the Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market, By Type (Jackups, Semisubmersibles, Drill Ships, and Others), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.69% in the forecast period to reach USD22,522.64 million by 2027.

The market is driven by the rise in the demand for oil & gas across the globe and increasing investments by the public and private players to boost the oil & gas industry. Also, the positive economic growth worldwide and volatile oil process and exhausting oil reserves are expected to propel the demand for the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market over the next five years.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization are generating the demand for fuel across the globe. Oil & gas production is necessary to provide energy to run the operations. They find wide applications in transportation, power production, manufacturing industry and other applications and with the growth of the industries, the demand for offshore oil & gas rigs is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.

Several government authorities across the globe are raising their capital expenditure (CAPEX) to attract the energy investors into their country. Market players are investing to find new innovative solutions to fulfil the energy requirements across the globe.



Jackups was the dominant segment in 2021 and held 66.02% of the overall market share

The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years. Jackups offers several advantages over the other offshore drilling platforms including their ability to be quickly deployed and easy movement between locations. They are the most cost-effective offshore drilling platform as they require fewer crew as compared to its counterparts.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market based on type, water depth, regional distribution, and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the global offshore oil and gas rig market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market.

Halliburton Co.

Valaris Limited

Baker Hughes Company

Sembcorp Marine Ltd

Schlumberger Limited

China Oilfield Services Limited

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

indal Drilling & Industries Limited

Keppel Offshore & Marine

ADNOC Drilling

Arabian Drilling Company

Shelf Drilling, Ltd

Saipem S.p.A.

Maersk Drilling A/S

Transocean Ltd

Scientific Drilling International

Leam Drilling Systems, Inc.

Nov Inc.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Seadrill Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market, By Type:

Jackups

Semisubmersibles

Drill Ships

Others

Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market, By Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Offshore Oil & Gas Rig Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Indonesia

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Iran

Egypt

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Europe

Norway

United Kingdom

Spain

Azerbaijan

Turkey

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Trinidad

Colombia

Rest of South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxbatr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets