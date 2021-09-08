Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2021-2025 | Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing investments in the offshore upstream sector is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as overcapacity constraints with seismic vessel fleets will challenge market growth.

The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market report is segmented by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America). Europe will be the leading region with 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Norway and the UK are the key markets for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ARGAS

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corp.

Mitcham Industries Inc.

PGS ASA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

