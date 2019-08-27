NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market By Type (Seismometer; Data Acquisition Devices & Others), By Dimension (2D & 3D), By Service Type (Hardware & Software), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market stood at around $ 660 million in 2028 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% to cross $ 890 million by 2024.The growth global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisition solutions market is majorly attributable to rising investments in oil & gas exploration activities, stability in crude oil prices and increasing number of strategic partnerships.

Moreover, increasing demand for oil and gas is resulting in rising exploration activities to find more oil and gas reserves, which in turn, is further fueling growth of global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

In terms of type, global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions is categorized into seismometer, data acquisition devices and others. Among the types, seismometer accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018 and is also anticipated to remain as the largest category throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, the market for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions is categorized into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Middle East and Africa is likely to witness a healthy growth rate during forecast period on account of increasing oil and gas exploration activities in the region.

Global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market is fairly concentrated. Some of the major players operating global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions are SeaBird Exploration, PGS, PLCS, ION, Wireless Seismic, Guralp Systems, Cray, ESG Solutions, Panasonic, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market size.

• To forecast global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market based on type, dimension, service type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

Some of the leading players in the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market are SeaBird Exploration, PGS, PLCS, ION, Wireless Seismic, Guralp Systems, Cray, ESG Solutions, Panasonic, Schlumberger WesternGeco, Agile Seismic, Breckenridge Geophysical, Bulroc, Dawson Geophysical, CGG, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions provider across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the developers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major software providers across the globe.The analyst calculated global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market size using a top down approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions stakeholders

• Offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions end-user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as developers, partners and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:o Seismometero Data Acquisition Deviceso Others• Market, By Dimension:o 2Do 3D• Market, By Service Type:o Hardwareo Software• Market, by Region:o Asia-PacificChinaIndiaMalaysiaAustraliaIndonesiaThailando Europe & CISRussiaNorwayUnited KingdomDenmarko North AmericaUnited StatesMexicoCanadao South AmericaBrazilArgentinaColombiao Middle East & AfricaUAESaudi ArabiaIranNigeria

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).Profit Margin Analysis• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

