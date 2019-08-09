Global Offshore ROV Market to Grow by US$214.3 Thousand, 2025 - Manufacturers Focus on ROV Advancements to Meet Industry Challenges
The "Offshore ROV - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Offshore ROV market worldwide is projected to grow by US$214.3 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 3.5%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Observation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$462.5 Thousand by the year 2025, Observation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$51.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Observation will reach a market size of US$33 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$35.2 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Dof Subsea As
- Deep Ocean Engineering
- Deepocean Group Holding Bv.
- Eca Group
- International Submarine Engineering (Ise)
- Oceaneering International
- Saipem S.P.A.
- Technipfmc Plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Offshore ROV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Observation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Work (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Intervention (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Introduction
- Product Overview
- Types of ROV
- Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Resurgence in E&P Spending to Boost Growth in ROV Market
- Global E&P Spending by Country/Region 2017-2019
- Industry Envisions Improvement in Offshore Energy Production
- Global Energy Demand by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2040
- Global Offshore Energy Production by Fuel Type: 2016 & 2040
- Industry to Witness an Improvement in Offshore Investments
- Global Annual Average Offshore Investments 2010 -2022
- ROV Technology Advancements
- Manufacturers Focus on ROV Advancements to Meet Industry Challenges
- E-RoV Technology Gains Traction
- Advancements in Remote Vehicles for Subsea Pipeline Inspection
- New ROV Tools for Deep Sea Mining Monitoring
- ROV in Offshore Aquaculture Operations
- ROV Finds Extended Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Offshore ROV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Observation (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Work (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Intervention (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Rise in Demand for Offshore Energy
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Offshore ROV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Observation (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Work (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Intervention (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
