Global Offshore ROV Market to Grow by US$214.3 Thousand, 2025 - Manufacturers Focus on ROV Advancements to Meet Industry Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore ROV - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Offshore ROV market worldwide is projected to grow by US$214.3 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 3.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Observation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$462.5 Thousand by the year 2025, Observation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$51.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Observation will reach a market size of US$33 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$35.2 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Dof Subsea As

Deep Ocean Engineering

Deepocean Group Holding Bv.

Eca Group

International Submarine Engineering (Ise)

Oceaneering International

Saipem S.P.A.

Technipfmc Plc

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Offshore ROV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Observation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Work (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Intervention (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Introduction

Product Overview

Types of ROV

Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Resurgence in E&P Spending to Boost Growth in ROV Market

Global E&P Spending by Country/Region 2017-2019

Industry Envisions Improvement in Offshore Energy Production

Global Energy Demand by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2040

Global Offshore Energy Production by Fuel Type: 2016 & 2040

Industry to Witness an Improvement in Offshore Investments

Global Annual Average Offshore Investments 2010 -2022

ROV Technology Advancements

Manufacturers Focus on ROV Advancements to Meet Industry Challenges

E-RoV Technology Gains Traction

Advancements in Remote Vehicles for Subsea Pipeline Inspection

New ROV Tools for Deep Sea Mining Monitoring

ROV in Offshore Aquaculture Operations

ROV Finds Extended Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Offshore ROV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Observation (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Work (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Intervention (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Rise in Demand for Offshore Energy

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Offshore ROV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Observation (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Work (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Intervention (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78xmjp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

