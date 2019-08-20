Global Offshore Wind Industry
Aug 20, 2019, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Wind market worldwide is projected to grow by US$45.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 14%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.2 Billion by the year 2025, Turbine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Turbine will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A2Sea A/S (Denmark); ABB Group (Switzerland); Adwen Offshore SL (Spain); Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd. (South Korea); EEW Group (Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG) (Germany); General Electric Company (USA); Mhi Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark); Minerals Technologies, Inc. (USA); Nexans SA (France); Senvion SA (Luxembourg); Siemens AG (Germany); Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN
OFFSHORE WIND MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Offshore Wind Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Turbine (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Substructure (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
Transitional Water (Location) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Deep Water (Location) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Offshore Wind Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Offshore Wind Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Offshore Wind Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Turbine (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Turbine (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Turbine (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Substructure (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Substructure (Component) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Substructure (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Geographic MARKET Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Region Wise
Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Shallow Water (Location) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Shallow Water (Location) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Transitional Water (Location) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Transitional Water (Location) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Transitional Water (Location) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Deep Water (Location) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Deep Water (Location) Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Deep Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Offshore Wind Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Turbine (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Substructure (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share Breakdown (
in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Shallow Water (Location) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Transitional Water (Location) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Deep Water (Location) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of
Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by
Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 38: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
period 2018-2025
Table 41: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Offshore Wind Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Turbine (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Substructure (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Shallow Water (Location) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Transitional Water (Location) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Deep Water (Location) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Offshore Wind Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Offshore Wind Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Offshore Wind Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 53: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 56: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Offshore Wind Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Offshore Wind Market in France by Location: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 77: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
period 2018-2025
Table 80: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Location: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 95: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 98: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 123: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 126: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 128: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Location for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share
Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 134: Offshore Wind Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 143: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 146: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by
Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 176: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
period 2018-2025
Table 179: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 182: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 185: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 195: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 198: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Location: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A2SEA A/S
ABB GROUP
ADWEN OFFSHORE SL
DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION
EEW GROUP (ERNDTEBRüCKER EISENWERK GMBH & CO. KG)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
MHI VESTAS OFFSHORE WIND A/S
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES
NEXANS SA
SENVION SA
SIEMENS AG
SINOVEL WIND GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article