Global Offshore Wind Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Wind market worldwide is projected to grow by US$51.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.2%. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.5 Billion by the year 2025, Turbine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Turbine will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A2Sea A/S; ABB Group; Adwen Offshore SL; Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.; EEW Group (Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG); General Electric Company; Mhi Vestas Offshore Wind A/S; Minerals Technologies, Inc.; Nexans SA; Senvion SA; Siemens AG; Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION



A2SEA A/S

ABB GROUP

ADWEN OFFSHORE SL

DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION

EEW GROUP (ERNDTEBRÜCKER EISENWERK GMBH & CO. KG)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

MHI VESTAS OFFSHORE WIND A/S

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES

NEXANS SA

SENVION SA

SIEMENS AG

SINOVEL WIND GROUP



