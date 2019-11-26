Global Offshore Wind Industry
Nov 26, 2019, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Wind market worldwide is projected to grow by US$51.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.2%. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.5 Billion by the year 2025, Turbine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Turbine will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A2Sea A/S; ABB Group; Adwen Offshore SL; Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.; EEW Group (Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG); General Electric Company; Mhi Vestas Offshore Wind A/S; Minerals Technologies, Inc.; Nexans SA; Senvion SA; Siemens AG; Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Offshore Wind Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Offshore Wind Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Offshore Wind Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Offshore Wind Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Turbine (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Turbine (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Turbine (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Substructure (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Substructure (Component) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Substructure (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Shallow Water (Location) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Shallow Water (Location) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Transitional Water (Location) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Transitional Water (Location) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Transitional Water (Location) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Deep Water (Location) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Deep Water (Location) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Deep Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Offshore Wind Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by
Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Offshore Wind Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Offshore Wind Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Offshore Wind Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Offshore Wind Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 53: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 56: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Offshore Wind Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Offshore Wind Market in France by Location: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Location: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 95: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 98: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 123: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 126: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share
Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Offshore Wind Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 143: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 146: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by
Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by
Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 182: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 185: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 195: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 198: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Location: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A2SEA A/S
ABB GROUP
ADWEN OFFSHORE SL
DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION
EEW GROUP (ERNDTEBRÜCKER EISENWERK GMBH & CO. KG)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
MHI VESTAS OFFSHORE WIND A/S
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES
NEXANS SA
SENVION SA
SIEMENS AG
SINOVEL WIND GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article