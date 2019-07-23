Global Offshore Wind Market Outlook to 2026 by Location, Component, Classification, Application, Geography, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Wind - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Offshore Wind market accounted for $26.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period

Rising share of renewable in the power generation mix and government incentives following renewable energy deployment are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high capital cost and maintenance and logistics issues are hindering the market growth.

Offshore wind power is generated from wind farms constructed in the ocean on the continental shelf. These wind farms are installed in the ocean for energy harvesting purpose. Offshore medium offers greater wind speed as compared to offshore medium.

Based on Location, Shallow Water (< 30m Depth) segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of shallow water is normally cost effective owing to better weather conditions, whereas, installing wind turbines in deep water becomes expensive due to high maintenance cost.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising urbanization & industrialization, technological advancement and clean energy consumption are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Location

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Deep Water (> 60m Depth)

5.3 Transitional Water (30m - 60m Depth)

5.4 Shallow Water (< 30m Depth)



6 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrical Infrastructure

6.3 Substructure

6.3.1 Jacket and Gravity Based

6.3.2 Monopile

6.3.3 Other Substructures

6.3.3.1 Tripiles

6.3.3.2 Floating

6.3.3.3 Suction Bucket

6.3.3.4 Tripods

6.4 Turbine

6.4.1 Rotors and Blades

6.4.2 Tower

6.4.3 Nacelle

6.5 Other Components

6.5.1 Installation and Assembly

6.5.2 Logistics and Transportation



7 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Classification

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type I

7.3 Type II

7.4 Type III



8 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soil Monitoring

8.3 Yield Monitoring

8.4 Scouting

8.5 Other Applications



9 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Siemens AG

11.2 ABB, Ltd.

11.3 General Electric Company

11.4 Adwen

11.5 Eew Group

11.6 A2 SEA

11.7 Sinovel Wind Group Co.

11.8 Nordex SE

11.9 Senvion SA

11.10 Nexans S.A.

11.11 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S

11.12 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.



