Global Offshore Wind Markets, 2020-2024: Evolution of Floating Wind Turbine Technology & Government Initiatives and Regulations

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Wind Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis of the offshore wind market by value, by production capacity, by expenditure & by region. The report further provides a detailed regional analysis of the offshore wind market by production capacity and by expenditure.

The global offshore wind market has observed progressive growth in the past few years and it is anticipated that during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would further upsurge at an escalating growth rate. The global offshore wind market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as rising urbanization, surging consumer awareness, rise in Co2 emission, growing demand for energy optimization, increasing initiative to save the environment and many other factors.

However, the growth of the global offshore wind market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are operational risk and regulatory and political risk. Moreover, there are some trends that would support the market during the forecasted period like, the evolution of floating wind turbine technology, the decline in fossil fuel and government initiative and regulations.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global offshore wind has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

The major players dominating the offshore wind market are Iberdrola, Vattenfall, RWE AG and Orsted. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Wind Energy: An Overview

2.2 Onshore Wind Energy: An Overview

2.3 Offshore Wind Energy: An Overview

2.4 Functioning of Offshore Wind Farm

2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Offshore Wind

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Offshore Wind Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Offshore Wind Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

3.1.3 Global Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity by Region (Europe, Asia Pacific and the US)

3.1.4 Global Offshore Wind Market Expenditure by Value

3.1.5 Global Offshore Wind Market by Expenditure (Turbine, Project Development, Foundation, Insurance & Contingency, Transmission Install, Transmission, Foundation Install, Array Electrification, Array Cable Install, Turbine Install, and Other)

3.1.6 Global Offshore Wind Expenditure Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Offshore Wind Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.1.2 Europe Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity by Country

4.1.3 UK Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.1.4 Germany Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.1.5 Denmark Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.1.6 Belgium Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.1.7 Netherlands Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.1.8 Europe Offshore Wind Market Expenditure by Value

4.1.9 Europe Offshore Wind Market by Expenditure

4.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity by Country

4.2.3 China Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.2.4 Taiwan Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.2.5 South Korea Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.2.6 Japan Offshore Wind Market Production Capacity

4.2.7 Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Market Expenditure by Value

4.2.8 Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Market by Expenditure

4.3 The US Offshore Wind Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 The US Offshore Wind Production Capacity

4.3.2 The US Offshore Wind Market Expenditure by Value

4.3.3 The US Offshore Wind Market by Expenditure

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Economic Impact of Covid-19

5.2.1 Impact on GDP Growth

5.3 Regional Impact of Covid-19

5.3.2 Impact on UK Wind Annual Installed Capacity

5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic due to COVID-19 (2020)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Urbanization

6.1.2 Surging Consumer Awareness

6.1.3 Rise in Carbon Emission

6.1.4 Growing Demand for Energy Optimization

6.1.5 Increasing Initiative to Save Environment

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Operational Risk

6.2.2 Regulatory & Political Risk

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Evolution of Floating Wind Turbine Technology

6.3.2 Decline in Fossil Fuel

6.3.3 Government Initiatives and Regulations

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Offshore Wind Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Offshore Wind Market Players' by Installed Offshore Wind Capacity

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Orsted

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 RWE AG

8.3 Vattenfall

8.4 Iberdrola

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhmrun

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

