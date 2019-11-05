Global Offshore Wind Power Market Size to Grow USD 68172.67 Millions by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.97% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET TRENDS

Offshore global wind capacity added up to 3 GW in 2010. Since then, it has risen to 23.3 GW in 2018 and is expected to increase by a further 27% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

As of the first half of 2019, officially planned projects will result in an overall increase in global capacity of around 46 GW by 2030, an increase of over 180%.

Although most of these projects will be located in Europe (with approximately 36 GW), with a planned 6 GW, North America is joining the list. Asia is going to have another 4 GW. The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) estimates that the U.S. has a large offshore wind energy resource with a capacity of more than 2,000 GW, or nearly double the nation's current electricity use.

GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET STATISTICS

Global Offshore Wind Power Market to grow from USD 29018.56 Millions in 2018 to USD 68172.67 Millions by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.97%. The year 2018 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up to 2025

FACTORS DRIVING OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET SHARE

Increasing energy demand and thereby need to increase the share of renewable energy in the overall power generation

Government incentives focusing on reducing carbon footprint

LIST OF TOP COMPANIES IN OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET

The global offshore wind power market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of a large number of international and regional players in the market. The market has witnessed increasing competition between vendors based on the pricing model, technology differentiation, brand name, quality of service, price differentiation, and technical expertise.

The global offshore wind power market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the overview, strategy, SWOT and scorecard of the following company:

Eew Group

GE Renewable Energy

Nexans S.A.

Senvion S.A.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Bard Service GmbH

Clipper Windpower, LLC

Deutsche Windtechnik AG

Engie SA

Goldwind

Hitachi, Ltd.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Limited

XEMC Windpower CO. LTD

Others

OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE

The research report categorizes the Global Offshore Wind Power Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments:

GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Electrical Infrastructure



Substructure



Jacket and Gravity Based





Monopile



Turbine



Nacelle





Rotors and Blades





Tower

GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET, BY LOCATION

Deep Water (> 60m Depth)

Depth)

Shallow Water (< 30m Depth)

Depth)

Transitional Water ( 30m – 60m Depth)

GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Americas

Canada



Mexico



United States

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Europe , Middle East & Africa

France



Germany



United Kingdom

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FOLLOWED FOR OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

THE GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING POINTERS:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Offshore Wind Power Market

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market

THE GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

1. What is the market size of Offshore Wind Power market in the Global?

2. What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market over the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market?

4. Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market?

5. What are the opportunities in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market?

6. What are the modes of entering the Global Offshore Wind Power Market?

OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET REPORT HIGHLIGHTS:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of the Global Offshore Wind Power Market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of the Global Offshore Wind Power Market brings an insight on the company usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights business overview, strategy, and SWOT analysis of the key companies in the market.

REASONS TO BUY OFFSHORE WIND POWER MARKET:

The Global Offshore Wind Power Market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the Global Offshore Wind Power Market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the Global Offshore Wind Power Market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze the competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the Global Offshore Wind Power Market .

Evaluate the key vendors in the Global Offshore Wind Power Market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

