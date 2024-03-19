Global Oil & Gas Final Investment Decisions in 2024: Major Projects Targeted for FIDs Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil & Gas FIDs in 2024 (H1 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally in the upstream sector, 72 production projects (63 greenfield and nine brownfield) are expected to receive FIDs in 2024. In the midstream sector, eight projects are expected to receive FIDs, while in refineries and petrochemicals 11 and 55, respectively.



Scope

Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2024

Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2024

A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector

Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2024

Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments

Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2024

Key Topics Covered:



01. Upstream FIDs in 2024

Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024

Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Elk-Antelope (Papua LNG)

Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Bonga Southwest/Aparo

Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Kaskida

Brownfield Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024

List of Upstream Production Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024

02. Midstream FIDs in 2024

Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024

Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Brownsville

Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Papua

Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Cedar Floating

List of Midstream Production Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024

03. Downstream FIDs in 2024

Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024

Major Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Ciudad Dorada Renewable

Major Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Tuban II

Major Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs - Ascension Clean Energy Donaldsonville Ammonia Plant

List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in 2024

List of Petrochemical Plants Targeting FIDs in 2024

04. Appendix

