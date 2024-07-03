Global Oil and Fat Substitutes Market worth USD 3.74 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Oil and Fat Substitutes Market- (By Type (Carbohydrate-Based, Protein-Based, Lipid-Based), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based), By Application (Processed Meat, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Convenience Food, Others)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Oil and Fat Substitutes Market is valued at US$ 2.35 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.74 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Oil and fat substitutes serve as crucial ingredients in modern food production, aimed at replacing traditional oils and fats while offering reduced calorie and fat content without compromising taste or texture. This innovation has found significant adoption in sectors like bakery, confectionery, and meat processing industries, where manufacturers strive to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers.

The market growth is spurred by escalating concerns over obesity, heart disease, and high cholesterol, prompting consumers to seek out healthier dietary options. In response, manufacturers are diversifying their offerings with a range of substitutes derived from plants, animals, and other sources. These alternatives replicate the functionalities of traditional fats while minimizing associated health risks, thereby improving the nutritional profile of food products.

Moreover, the development of oil and fat substitutes underscores ongoing advancements in food technology and research. Techniques such as plant-based extraction methods and innovative formulations enhance the substitutes' ability to mimic the sensory characteristics of fats, ensuring they contribute positively to flavor, texture, and overall quality. As consumer preferences continue to evolve towards healthier lifestyles, the market for these substitutes is expected to expand further, driven by both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for transparent ingredient labels and sustainable production practices.

List of Prominent Players in the Oil and Fat Substitutes Market:

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Kerry Group

No Palm Ingredients

Ingredion

Ashland Inc.

CP Kelco

Kern Tec

Corbion

Fiberstar, Inc

Mission Barns

Perfat Technologies

Terviva

Checkerspot Inc

C16 Biosciences Inc.

Oil and Fat Substitutes Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 2.35 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3.74 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Source, By Application, and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising health consciousness among consumers, coupled with a growing preference for low-fat and low-calorie food products, is driving the demand for oil and fat substitutes. The increasing prevalence of obesity, heart disease, and related health issues further underscores this shift towards healthier dietary choices. A notable trend is the rising popularity of plant-based and sustainable alternatives, driven by consumer adoption of plant-based diets and a heightened awareness of environmental impact. Manufacturers are responding with innovative plant-based and fungi-based fat substitutes to meet these preferences effectively.

Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of plant-based and carbohydrate-based substitutes compared to animal-based or synthetic options is enhancing their appeal to food producers, facilitating broader adoption across the industry.

Challenges:

Navigating the global oil and fat substitutes market presents multifaceted challenges for manufacturers. Intense competition characterizes the landscape, with a diverse array of players offering various substitute options. To maintain competitiveness, continuous innovation and product differentiation are imperative, addressing evolving consumer preferences and regulatory demands that vary across regions.

Securing regulatory approvals is another hurdle, necessitating rigorous adherence to diverse guidelines. Economic factors such as pricing dynamics and supply chain disruptions significantly impact adoption rates relative to traditional oils and fats. Convincing consumers to switch requires overcoming taste and texture perceptions through effective education on the nutritional benefits of substitutes.

Regional Trends:

The North American oil and fat substitutes market is maintained by several key factors contributing to its robust growth. Increasing health consciousness among consumers drives demand for low-fat and low-calorie food options, spurring interest in alternative oil and fat ingredients. The region benefits from a concentration of major food and beverage companies that lead in developing and integrating substitutes into product formulations, leveraging the well-established food processing infrastructure for adoption and innovation.

High disposable incomes enable North American consumers to afford premium-priced products containing these substitutes, bolstering market dominance. A favorable regulatory environment, particularly in the United States, supports market expansion through strict guidelines and labeling requirements that encourage the use of alternative ingredients.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2024 , Cargill has become the first global supplier to ensure that all its edible oils worldwide comply with the World Health Organization's recommended maximum tolerance level for industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFA), limiting iTFA content to no more than two grams per 100 grams of fats and oils. This achievement means that every Cargill food customer globally can now trust that the fats and oils they use meet these stringent health standards, even in regions without specific legislative requirements.

, Cargill has become the first global supplier to ensure that all its edible oils worldwide comply with the World Health Organization's recommended maximum tolerance level for industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFA), limiting iTFA content to no more than two grams per 100 grams of fats and oils. This achievement means that every Cargill food customer globally can now trust that the fats and oils they use meet these stringent health standards, even in regions without specific legislative requirements. In March 2023 , Kerry launches SucculencePB, a revolutionary solution for plant-based meat alternatives. It recreates the juicy, meaty taste consumers crave while delivering impressive nutritional benefits. This includes up to a 74% reduction in fat, a 97% decrease in saturated fat content, and up to a 69% drop in calorie count compared to traditional meat products.

Segmentation of Oil and Fat Substitutes Market-

By Type

Carbohydrate-Based

Protein-Based

Lipid-Based

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Source

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

By Application

Processed Meat

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Convenience Foods

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

