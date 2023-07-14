Global Oil and Gas Industry Automation Market Report 2023: Digitalization and Automation to Revolutionize the Industry, Driving Growth and Sustainability

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Automation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study also includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, regional analysis, segmentation by technology, and a full assessment of the key trends driving growth and influencing future market opportunities.

The global oil and gas market is currently going through an unprecedented transformation triggered by efforts to reduce carbon emissions and rely on more renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources for the future.

The digitalization and automation of processes accompanying this shift represent enormous opportunities, and the market is poised to witness significant growth in the years ahead. Spurred by technological innovation, the automation market will play a critical role in driving the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the global oil and gas market.

This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the oil and gas automation market for upstream operations, with a specific focus on four main segments:

  • Operational technologies
  • Which include distributed control systems
  • Programmable logic controllers
  • Electronics manufacturing services
  • Supervisory control and data acquisition systems
  • The Internet of Things
  • Robotics
  • Artificial intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil and Gas (O&G) Automation Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment - O&G Automation Market

  • Growth Environment Summary
  • Growth Environment for O&G Automation

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Automation Market

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Market Segmentation by Region
  • Market Segmentation by Technology
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Customers
  • Key Competitors by Technology
  • Benefits of Automation Solutions in the O&G Industry
  • Investment Drivers for Automation in the O&G Industry
  • Industry SWOT Analysis by Region
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Market Driver Impact by Region
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Market Restraint Impact by Region
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Percent Revenue by Technology
  • Revenue Analysis by Technology
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Competitive Analysis - Automation

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - AI

  • Emerging Trends - AI
  • AI Applications in O&G
  • Highlights of Key Vendors - AI
  • Highlights of Key Adopters - AI
  • AI Drivers and Restraints
  • Key Growth Metrics - AI
  • Revenue Forecast - AI
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - AI
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - AI
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - AI

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - IoT

  • Emerging Trends - IoT
  • IoT Applications in O&G
  • Highlights of Key Vendors - IoT
  • Highlights of Key Adopters - IoT
  • IoT Drivers and Restraints
  • Key Growth Metrics - IoT
  • Revenue Forecast - IoT
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - IoT
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - IoT
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - IoT

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Robotics

  • Emerging Trends - Robotics
  • Robotics Applications in O&G
  • Highlights of Key Vendors - Robotics
  • Highlights of Key Adopters - Robotics
  • Robotics Drivers and Restraints
  • Key Growth Metrics - Robotics
  • Revenue Forecast - Robotics
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Robotics
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Robotics
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Robotics

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - OT

  • Emerging Trends - OTs
  • OT Applications in O&G
  • Highlights of Key Vendors - OTs
  • Highlights of Key Adopters - OTs
  • OT Drivers and Restraints
  • Key Growth Metrics - OT
  • Revenue Forecast - OT
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - OT
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - OT
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - OT

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics for Subsea Automation
  • Growth Opportunity 3: IoT to Boost Efficiency and Accuracy
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Automation Technologies for Optimizing Efficiency in the Drilling Process
  • Growth Opportunity 5: AI and IoT Duo for Predictive Maintenance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wt8ew0

