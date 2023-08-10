Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook 2023-2035: Building a Greener Future - Energy Transition, Decarbonization, Digitalization, and New Business Models Drive Industry Transformation

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy industry is experiencing a profound transformation, presenting unprecedented growth prospects for the oil and gas (O&G) sector.

In response to the changing landscape, industry stakeholders can gain valuable insights and seize opportunities for the next decade through a comprehensive study conducted by the analyst's oil and gas team.

The study, covering the period from 2022 to 2035, with 2022 as the base year and 2023 to 2035 as the forecast period, delves into transformative trends, innovations, and growth opportunities shaping the O&G industry.

Amid the transition towards a net-zero future for carbon emissions, companies in the O&G industry are grappling with pricing, energy security, and industry disruption challenges.

The report identifies five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Emissions Management; Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation; Upstream Electrification; and Future Fuels. These pillars are poised to drive the industry's transformation and create new avenues for growth.

The O&G industry is at a critical juncture where meeting decarbonization and sustainability goals is paramount.

The following three markets are covered:

  • Upstream: Oil and gas, automation, digitalization, electrification
  • Midstream: Liquid natural gas (LNG)
  • Decarbonization: Emissions management, hydrogen, CCUS

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Negative-emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target
  • Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries with Fewer CO2 Emissions
  • CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
  • Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) for Rapid Supply of LNG in Europe
  • Increased DER and BESS Integration to Drive Electrification Technology Adoption
  • Blending Blue Hydrogen in Existing NG Pipelines
  • AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability
  • Robotics for Subsea Automation
  • IoT for Boosting Efficiency and Accuracy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil and Gas Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • 2022 Highlights of the Global Oil and Gas Industry
  • Top 7 Oil and Gas Predictions for 2023
  • 2022 Key Performance Indicators
  • 2023 Oil and Gas KPIs: Forecast
  • Trends and Events in Historical Prices for WTI and Brent
  • Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices
  • Global Oil and Gas Industry Upstream CAPEX

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

  • Project Scope

4. Global Oil and Gas Outlook

  • Market Trends
  • Trend 1: CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization
  • CCUS Growth Opportunity Areas
  • Trend 2: Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum
  • Progress on Developing Lower-emission LNG Technologies
  • Trend 3: Industrial Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway
  • Trend 4: Rise of the Hydrogen Economy
  • Trend 5: Oil and Gas Automation
  • Trend 6: Emissions Management

5. Oil and Gas Upstream Segment Outlook

  • Top 8 Upstream Oil and Gas Predictions for 2023
  • Oil Production Forecast
  • Dry Gas Production Forecast
  • Oil and Gas Upstream CAPEX Investments

6. Regional Predictions 2023

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Russia and CIS

