Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook 2023-2035: Building a Greener Future - Energy Transition, Decarbonization, Digitalization, and New Business Models Drive Industry Transformation

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy industry is experiencing a profound transformation, presenting unprecedented growth prospects for the oil and gas (O&G) sector.

In response to the changing landscape, industry stakeholders can gain valuable insights and seize opportunities for the next decade through a comprehensive study conducted by the analyst's oil and gas team.

The study, covering the period from 2022 to 2035, with 2022 as the base year and 2023 to 2035 as the forecast period, delves into transformative trends, innovations, and growth opportunities shaping the O&G industry.

Amid the transition towards a net-zero future for carbon emissions, companies in the O&G industry are grappling with pricing, energy security, and industry disruption challenges.

The report identifies five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Emissions Management; Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation; Upstream Electrification; and Future Fuels. These pillars are poised to drive the industry's transformation and create new avenues for growth.

The O&G industry is at a critical juncture where meeting decarbonization and sustainability goals is paramount.

The following three markets are covered:

Upstream: Oil and gas, automation, digitalization, electrification

Midstream: Liquid natural gas (LNG)

Decarbonization: Emissions management, hydrogen, CCUS

Growth Opportunity Universe

Negative-emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target

Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries with Fewer CO2 Emissions

CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters

Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) for Rapid Supply of LNG in Europe

Increased DER and BESS Integration to Drive Electrification Technology Adoption

Blending Blue Hydrogen in Existing NG Pipelines

AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability

Robotics for Subsea Automation

IoT for Boosting Efficiency and Accuracy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil and Gas Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

2022 Highlights of the Global Oil and Gas Industry

Top 7 Oil and Gas Predictions for 2023

2022 Key Performance Indicators

2023 Oil and Gas KPIs: Forecast

Trends and Events in Historical Prices for WTI and Brent

Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices

Global Oil and Gas Industry Upstream CAPEX

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Project Scope

4. Global Oil and Gas Outlook

Market Trends

Trend 1: CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization

CCUS Growth Opportunity Areas

Trend 2: Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum

Progress on Developing Lower-emission LNG Technologies

Trend 3: Industrial Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway

Trend 4: Rise of the Hydrogen Economy

Trend 5: Oil and Gas Automation

Trend 6: Emissions Management

5. Oil and Gas Upstream Segment Outlook

Top 8 Upstream Oil and Gas Predictions for 2023

Oil Production Forecast

Dry Gas Production Forecast

Oil and Gas Upstream CAPEX Investments

6. Regional Predictions 2023

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

Asia-Pacific

Russia and CIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy1rjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets